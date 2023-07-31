Concern grows at disappearance of Lochgelly man, 56

Concern is growing for a 56-year-old Fife man who has been missing from his home since Sunday afternoon.

Darren MacDuff was reported missing from his home address in Lochgelly just after 2.30pm.

Concern is growing as his disappearance is said to be highly out of character.

Family increasingly concerned

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Cowdenbeath are requesting the public’s assistance in helping trace 56-year-old Darren Macduff, who has been reported missing from his home address in Lochgelly.

“Darren has not been seen or heard from since about 2.40pm on Sunday.

“It is highly out of character for Darren, and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.”

Description of missing man issued

Darren is described as about 6’2” tall with a stocky build and shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey coloured Berghaus zipped hoodie, black charcoal jeans, black ankle height wellies, black framed glasses and clear coloured hearing aids.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sightings of Darren is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3353 of the 30th of July.