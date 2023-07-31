Concern grows at disappearance of Lochgelly man, 56

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Concern grows at disappearance of Lochgelly man, 56

Darren MacDuff has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Darren MacDuff. Image: Police Scotland
Darren MacDuff. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a 56-year-old Fife man who has been missing from his home since Sunday afternoon.

Darren MacDuff was reported missing from his home address in Lochgelly just after 2.30pm.

Concern is growing as his disappearance is said to be highly out of character.

Family increasingly concerned

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Cowdenbeath are requesting the public’s assistance in helping trace 56-year-old Darren Macduff, who has been reported missing from his home address in Lochgelly.

“Darren has not been seen or heard from since about 2.40pm on Sunday.

“It is highly out of character for Darren, and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.”

Description of missing man issued

Darren is described as about 6’2” tall with a stocky build and shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey coloured Berghaus zipped hoodie, black charcoal jeans, black ankle height wellies, black framed glasses and clear coloured hearing aids.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sightings of Darren is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3353 of the 30th of July.

