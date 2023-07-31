First images of how proposed new Glerothes crematorium could look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First images of how proposed new Glerothes crematorium could look

A formal planning application for the new facility had been lodged with Fife Council.

By Neil Henderson
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look. Image: Dignity Plc

The first images of how the proposed crematorium in Glenrothes could look have been made available.

A planning application for the proposed facility in the Southfield area of the town has this week been lodged with Fife Council.

Dignity PLC are proposing the new facility as well as memorial gardens and Construction Skills Academy.

The firm already operates 46 crematoria across the UK.

An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc

Single-storey crematorium withing a landscaped memorial garden

The single-storey crematorium and administrative offices would be located within landscaped memorial gardens.

In addition the developer says the chapel will have state-of-the-art equipment to enable families to personalise services.

The proposed facility would be surrounded by a landscaped memorial garden. Image: Dignity Plc

It’s anticipated 120 new jobs would be created from Skills Academy.

A further 10-15 new jobs would be created by the new crematorium.

However, the plans have already met with opposition from some residents.

Dignity PLC said it would be willing to discuss the development and potential environmental concerns voiced by locals.

Proposed development could create 135 new jobs

Mark Williams, Dignity’s Property & Logistics Director, said: “The latest cremator technology will be installed to comply with all current environmental legislation and the standards required by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

An image of the sing-le-storey facility. Image: Dignity Plc

“Environmental legislation in the UK regarding cremation is far stricter than in other countries.

“Cremators we use are different to those in mainland Europe and the USA.

“In addition to ensuring that emissions are stringently clean, our cremation equipment allows energy to be recovered and used to heat the building rather than being wasted by venting to the atmosphere.”

Developer keen to address environmental concerns raised by residents

“Dignity also has a proven track record of working with the world’s leading manufacturer of filtration equipment to trial protypes that further reduce any emissions from the type of cremators used in the UK.”

An image of how the chapel would look inside. Image: Dignity PLC

As part of their justification for a new crematorium, Dignity advise that National Records of Scotland (NRS) predict that in five years time there will be more deaths each year in Scotland than in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Moreover, by 2035 there will be around 10,000 more deaths per annum than in 2015 – an increase of 18% over 20 years.

Plans are expected to go before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.