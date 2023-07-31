First images of how proposed new Glerothes crematorium could look

The first images of how the proposed crematorium in Glenrothes could look have been made available.

A planning application for the proposed facility in the Southfield area of the town has this week been lodged with Fife Council.

Dignity PLC are proposing the new facility as well as memorial gardens and Construction Skills Academy.

The firm already operates 46 crematoria across the UK.

Single-storey crematorium withing a landscaped memorial garden

The single-storey crematorium and administrative offices would be located within landscaped memorial gardens.

In addition the developer says the chapel will have state-of-the-art equipment to enable families to personalise services.

It’s anticipated 120 new jobs would be created from Skills Academy.

A further 10-15 new jobs would be created by the new crematorium.

However, the plans have already met with opposition from some residents.

Dignity PLC said it would be willing to discuss the development and potential environmental concerns voiced by locals.

Proposed development could create 135 new jobs

Mark Williams, Dignity’s Property & Logistics Director, said: “The latest cremator technology will be installed to comply with all current environmental legislation and the standards required by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

“Environmental legislation in the UK regarding cremation is far stricter than in other countries.

“Cremators we use are different to those in mainland Europe and the USA.

“In addition to ensuring that emissions are stringently clean, our cremation equipment allows energy to be recovered and used to heat the building rather than being wasted by venting to the atmosphere.”

Developer keen to address environmental concerns raised by residents

“Dignity also has a proven track record of working with the world’s leading manufacturer of filtration equipment to trial protypes that further reduce any emissions from the type of cremators used in the UK.”

As part of their justification for a new crematorium, Dignity advise that National Records of Scotland (NRS) predict that in five years time there will be more deaths each year in Scotland than in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Moreover, by 2035 there will be around 10,000 more deaths per annum than in 2015 – an increase of 18% over 20 years.

Plans are expected to go before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.