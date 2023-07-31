Driver flees after six-mile high-speed police pursuit ends in Strathkinness

Police are searching for a motorist who fled after a six-mile high-speed pursuit across Fife on Tuesday.

The incident began at around 2pm on Ceres Road in Cupar when the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf failed to stop when requested by police.

It triggered a high-speed chase involving a number of police vehicles across the north east Fife countryside.

One eyewitness reported seeing at least two police vans in pursuit of the vehicle which was being driven “erratically and at high-speed”.

Footage posted online showed the vehicle being pursued at speed by a police van.

Driver failed to stop in Cupar

The pursuit eventually ended in Strathkinness – six miles from where it had begun.

The male driver abandoned the Golf in Main Street in Strathkinness before fleeing the scene.

One local said he saw a man exit the car before running away.

He was followed on foot by several officers a short time later.

Main Street remains closed following the incident as police remain at the scene.

Motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

Police pursuit ended six miles away in Strathkinness

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm a car failed to stop when requested by officers in the Ceres Road area of Cupar.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle in the Main Street area of Strathkinness and the road is currently closed between Church Road and Sunnyside.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”