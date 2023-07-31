Driver flees after six-mile high-speed police pursuit ends in Strathkinness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver flees after six-mile high-speed police pursuit ends in Strathkinness

A Black Volkswagen Golf failed to stop in Cupar and was later abandoned six miles away in Strathkinness.

By Neil Henderson
General view of main Street Strathkinness where the vehicle was abandoned.
The vehicle was eventually abandoned on Main Street in Strathkinness. Image: Googler Street View

Police are searching for a motorist who fled after a six-mile high-speed pursuit across Fife on Tuesday.

The incident began at around 2pm on Ceres Road in Cupar when the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf failed to stop when requested by police.

It triggered a high-speed chase involving a number of police vehicles across the north east Fife countryside.

One eyewitness reported seeing at least two police vans in pursuit of the vehicle which was being driven “erratically and at high-speed”.

Footage posted online showed the vehicle being pursued at speed by a police van.

Driver failed to stop in Cupar

The pursuit eventually ended in Strathkinness – six miles from where it had begun.

The male driver abandoned the Golf in Main Street in Strathkinness before fleeing the scene.

One local said he saw a man exit the car before running away.

He was followed on foot by several officers a short time later.

Main Street remains closed following the incident as police remain at the scene.

Motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

Police pursuit ended six miles away in Strathkinness

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm a car failed to stop when requested by officers in the Ceres Road area of Cupar.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle in the Main Street area of Strathkinness and the road is currently closed between Church Road and Sunnyside.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

