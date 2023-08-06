Fife Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships Some of the world's best riders took part in the Men's Elite Road Race on Sunday. Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson and Emma Grady Share Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4608250/uci-cycling-world-championships-fife-pictures/ Copy Link Cycling fans were out in force today to cheer some of the sport’s biggest stars as they made their way through Fife. The UCI Cycling World Championships’ men’s elite road race took riders along a 168-mile route between Edinburgh and Glasgow. The race travelled across the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 10am before heading through Rosyth, Crombie, Cairneyhill and Valleyfield. It came after hundreds took to the roads of Perthshire on Friday for the Gran Fondo. Tomorrow, the championships come to Angus for the time trial on the A92. Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments. BMX Stunt rider Ben Durkin (7) from Burntisland takes the opportunity to ride a little bit of the route ahead of the main race to the delight of the spectators. The road race in action. A film crew follows on behind the race. The breakaway group make their way through he village to cheers and applause. Official vehicles make their way along the route ahead of the race. Youngster waves Scotland flag while running to the other side of the road. One youngster joins in with the race. A traditional Scottish message ‘Gain Yersel’ painted on the road into Culross by Alec Watts who lives nearby. Spectators enjoy the coffee and other stalls on the Culross green. Kinross Cycling Club altogether to watch the race go past. Visitors and participants enjoying the day. Youngsters with Scotland flags.