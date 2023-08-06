Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships

Some of the world's best riders took part in the Men's Elite Road Race on Sunday.

Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson and Emma Grady

Cycling fans were out in force today to cheer some of the sport’s biggest stars as they made their way through Fife.

The UCI Cycling World Championships’ men’s elite road race took riders along a 168-mile route between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The race travelled across the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 10am before heading through Rosyth, Crombie, Cairneyhill and Valleyfield.

It came after hundreds took to the roads of Perthshire on Friday for the Gran Fondo.

Tomorrow, the championships come to Angus for the time trial on the A92.

Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

BMX Stunt rider Ben Durkin (7) from Burntisland takes the opportunity to ride a little bit of the route ahead of the main race to the delight of the spectators.
The road race in action.
A film crew follows on behind the race.
The breakaway group make their way through he village to cheers and applause.
Official vehicles make their way along the route ahead of the race.
Youngster waves Scotland flag while running to the other side of the road.
One youngster joins in with the race.
A traditional Scottish message ‘Gain Yersel’ painted on the road into Culross by Alec Watts who lives nearby.
Spectators enjoy the coffee and other stalls on the Culross green.
Kinross Cycling Club altogether to watch the race go past.
Visitors and participants enjoying the day.
Youngsters with Scotland flags.

More from Fife

Home Bargains store in Leven, Fife where tow people were struck by a car.
Two women hit by car at Home Bargains car park in Leven
The A921 in Inverkeithing.
Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School
The B921 in Fife. Two people needed hospital treatment after brick thrown at taxi.
Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi
Highland dance duo perform on stage at the Inverkeithing Highland Games.
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Image: Scouts Scotland
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience
Drive through water collection point in Leslie.
Burst main leaves 1,750 homes in Leslie without water supply
Jack Cooper.
Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge
Petrice Anghelache moved his lorry just a few yards into the Amazon site but workers smelled alcohol on his breath. Image: DC Thomson.
Single Stella and mouthwash Dunfermline Amazon drink-driver loses licence and job
Missing teenager Paul Grant.
Missing Cumbernauld teenager may have travelled to Fife
The roundabout near Tullis Russell in Glenrothes.
Two-vehicle crash near busy Glenrothes roundabout