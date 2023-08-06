Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships

Cycling fans were out in force today to cheer some of the sport’s biggest stars as they made their way through Fife.

The UCI Cycling World Championships’ men’s elite road race took riders along a 168-mile route between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The race travelled across the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 10am before heading through Rosyth, Crombie, Cairneyhill and Valleyfield.

It came after hundreds took to the roads of Perthshire on Friday for the Gran Fondo.

Tomorrow, the championships come to Angus for the time trial on the A92.

Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.