NHS Fife to take over Levenmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

NHS Fife to take over Levenmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients

The health board is in the process of writing to patients to inform them after an existing GP announced her retiral.

By Claire Warrender
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane. Image: Google Street View.

Patients at a Levenmouth medical practice face uncertainty after a GP announced she is retiring.

Control of Kennoway Medical Group will be handed over to NHS Fife on October 1.

And staff are in the process of writing to the practice’s 4,200 patients to inform them.

Managers are already developing contingency plans to ensure everyone registered with the practice retains uninterrupted access to services.

The remaining members of practice staff at the Jordan Lane surgery will remain to provide continuity.

NHS Fife medical director Dr Christopher McKenna said: “The remaining GP partner at Kennoway Medical Group is an independent contractor of the health board.

“The GP has confirmed that as they intend to retire in September 2023 they are now no longer able to continue the running of the practice.”

It is understood the practice had been trying to recruit an additional GP for some time.

Practice will remain fully operational

Dr McKenna said: “We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer term.

“Planning has already begun ahead of the transition in order to ensure we are minimising any potential disruption.”

NHS Fife medical director Chris McKenna says services at Kennoway Medical Group will continune.

He added: “Kennoway Medical Group is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team.

“And it is planned that this team will remain with the practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.

“The existing practice will remain fully operational throughout the transition process.

“And we are fully committed to ensuring clear lines of communication with the patients registered at the practice.”

Kennoway Medical Group third practice in a year to be handed over

Kennoway is the second Levenmouth practice, and the third in Fife, to be taken over by the health board in just over a year.

GPs at Methilhaven Surgery in Methil terminated their contract on August 1 2022 and put the building up for sale.

The current GP premises on Methilhaven Road will be go up for sale
Methilhaven Surgery closed and the practice is now based at Randolph Wemyss Hospital. Image: Google.

And earlier this year, the practice offloaded two thirds of its patients – about 4,000 people.

They were re-registered with two other practices nearby in a bid to reduce pressure on the service.

And Park Road Medical Practice in Rosyth was taken over in April.

National GP shortage highlighted

The effect of the national GP shortage was further laid bare at the end of July when it was revealed Methilhaven Surgery had been unable to fill a full-time post for six years.

And a practice in High Valleyfield with four vacant posts has not had a single application in three years.

The Scottish Government said it had delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other UK country.

They added: “A £10,000 bursary is offered as an incentive to GPs to take up rural and other hard to fill vacancies.”

More from Fife

The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Fife flat in 'prime location' on the market for less than £40k
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has had to stop use of its flumes amid safety concerns
Flumes at Burntisland's Beacon Leisure Centre out of use indefinitely amid safety concerns
Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy
Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes
Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse
What's left of the tow site cabins destroyed in tow separate fires at the site on Willow Crescent in Rosyth.
Safety fears after second fire in weeks at abandoned Rosyth site
The Fire Station Creative building needs urgent repairs
Urgent repairs needed on Dunfermline arts hub amid public safety fears
Police found the dead hamster at the address in Fife when they went to look for Arran Swift.
Fife thug killed and 'mutilated' hamster with hammer in 15-month domestic abuse campaign
Ian and Lilian Sloan feel "shafted" after discovering they cannot get an NHS dentist in Fife
Fife couple 'shafted' in search for an NHS dentist as every practice closes lists
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..
Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction
Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay in 1991.
Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park

Conversation