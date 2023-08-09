NHS Fife to take over Levenmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients

Patients at a Levenmouth medical practice face uncertainty after a GP announced she is retiring.

Control of Kennoway Medical Group will be handed over to NHS Fife on October 1.

And staff are in the process of writing to the practice’s 4,200 patients to inform them.

Managers are already developing contingency plans to ensure everyone registered with the practice retains uninterrupted access to services.

The remaining members of practice staff at the Jordan Lane surgery will remain to provide continuity.

NHS Fife medical director Dr Christopher McKenna said: “The remaining GP partner at Kennoway Medical Group is an independent contractor of the health board.

“The GP has confirmed that as they intend to retire in September 2023 they are now no longer able to continue the running of the practice.”

It is understood the practice had been trying to recruit an additional GP for some time.

Practice will remain fully operational

Dr McKenna said: “We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer term.

“Planning has already begun ahead of the transition in order to ensure we are minimising any potential disruption.”

He added: “Kennoway Medical Group is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team.

“And it is planned that this team will remain with the practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.

“The existing practice will remain fully operational throughout the transition process.

“And we are fully committed to ensuring clear lines of communication with the patients registered at the practice.”

Kennoway Medical Group third practice in a year to be handed over

Kennoway is the second Levenmouth practice, and the third in Fife, to be taken over by the health board in just over a year.

GPs at Methilhaven Surgery in Methil terminated their contract on August 1 2022 and put the building up for sale.

And earlier this year, the practice offloaded two thirds of its patients – about 4,000 people.

They were re-registered with two other practices nearby in a bid to reduce pressure on the service.

And Park Road Medical Practice in Rosyth was taken over in April.

National GP shortage highlighted

The effect of the national GP shortage was further laid bare at the end of July when it was revealed Methilhaven Surgery had been unable to fill a full-time post for six years.

And a practice in High Valleyfield with four vacant posts has not had a single application in three years.

The Scottish Government said it had delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other UK country.

They added: “A £10,000 bursary is offered as an incentive to GPs to take up rural and other hard to fill vacancies.”