Home News Fife

Plans submitted for new footbridge over Levenmouth rail link

The bridge between Kirkland and Mountfleurie is part of the £116 million rail link project.

By Claire Warrender
The new bridge will span the Levenmouth rail link
The new bridge will span the Levenmouth rail link. Image: Network Rail.

Network Rail has submitted a planning application for a new footbridge over the new Levenmouth railway.

If approved, it will provide a safe crossing over the rail link between Aldi and Steelworks Brae.

The entire £116 million project is connecting Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in over 50 years.

How the new Levenmouth rail bridge will look.
How the new bridge will look. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.
The proposed Levenmouth rail bridge looking west.
The proposed Levenmouth rail bridge looking west. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

And the bridge is part of Fife Council’s upgrade and expansion of active travel routes in the area.

It will maintain the path between Kirkland and Mountfleurie.

Construction will begin on the Levenmouth rail bridge and supporting path/cycle routes in late autumn.

And a diversion route will be in place until it is finished ahead of the railway opening next spring.

Community drop-in event to discuss Levenmouth rail bridge

Network Rail is inviting locals to an informal community drop-in event where people can speak to the project team.

Maps and 3D images will be available so people can see the visuals on the planning submission.

A view from the south.
A view from the south. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

It takes place on Tuesday from 3:30pm to 7:30pm next to the site of the new Levenmouth rail bridge.

It will be held in a gazebo just past Steelworks Brae, where the path leads to the current railway crossing.

Martin McKinlay, senior sponsor for Network Rail said: “We’ve been working closely with Fife Council to develop a plan which means people can still cross the railway at this well-used crossing point.”

New railway is becoming a reality

He added: “The proposals come at a time when people locally can see the railway becoming a reality.

“The track is now in place through this location and moving closer to the site of the new Leven Station.

“Our attention can now turn to how we enable people to safely cross the railway in the future.

“And the intention is to have this structure in place prior to the railway opening.

“Given this is such a significant structure, we know that there will be some disruption during its construction as the path will need to close.

“This is to allow the work to be delivered safely.

“And we will do what we can to minimise any inconvenience.”

