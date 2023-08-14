Man indecently exposed himself in ‘upsetting’ Dunfermline incident

A man indecently exposed himself in an “upsetting” incident in a Dunfermline park.

It happened at Rex Park, south-east of the city centre, at around 10.45pm on Thursday.

Police say they received a report of a man acting in a suspicious manner before walking towards Shields Road.

The man is described as about 40 years old, 5ft 9in tall and of slim build, with dark hair.

He was wearing a shiny grey bomber jacket and black trousers at the time.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse said: “This was an upsetting incident for those involved and it’s important we trace the person responsible.

“I would like to reassure the public that it appears to be an isolated incident however anyone who has information or witnessed what happened is urged to contact police.

“You can do this by calling Police Scotland on 101 and quoting reference number 0847 of August 11.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”