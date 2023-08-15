Fife ‘N-word’ teacher who mocked pupils and talked about porn struck off

A Fife teacher who mocked a pupil with dyslexia, talked about porn and showed age-inappropriate videos has been struck from the teaching register.

Donna Gilchrist also told a devout Christian pupil Jesus was gay and used the word n***** in the classroom.

General Teaching Council (GTC) Scotland solicitor Jennifer McPhee said the allegations against the former Beath High teacher were of the utmost seriousness.

And she said Gilchrist had shown no insight or remorse over her behaviour.

The English teacher upset colleagues, pupils and parents during her short tenure at the Cowdenbeath secondary school.

She was employed there for just 30 days between December 2017 and December 2018.

However, due to periods of absence, she spent only 17 days in class.

Showed 12-year-olds violent film about football hooligans

The GTC Scotland panel heard Gilchrist made fun of a 14-year-old girl with dyslexia in front of her classmates as she struggled to read.

She also talked about fat people in derogatory terms and referred to a red-haired pupil as “the ginger one”.

On one occasion, she played a YouTube video of comedian Sarah Millican where she referenced masturbation.

And a clip of comic Russell Howard dressed as a penis was also shown to pupils.

Gilchrist, who previously worked at schools in Aberdeen and Dundee, then shocked a pupil support assistant by showing the 18-certificate film Green Street.

The movie is about football hooliganism and contains swearing and violence.

And pupils aged 12 and 13 were asked to analyse the language.

Concern over offensive language

During the hearing, principal teacher Louise Hutchison said she had read pupils’ jotters after the exercise.

“There was language that was offensive, prejudiced, and sexualised. It needed to be passed on to the headteacher,” she said.

Pupils became so upset by Gilchrist’s behaviour a five-strong delegation knocked at the depute head’s door to complain.

And worried parents also phoned and wrote to the school to express concerns.

Yet, when Gilchrist was confronted, she became defensive and shouted at a colleague in the corridor.

Ms McPhee said her actions fell far short of what was expected of a teacher.

Teacher’s actions show ‘lack of insight and common sense’

She said while there was no breach of criminal law by the teacher, Donna Gilchrist’s behaviour at the Fife school was “most definitely unprofessional”.

And she added: “Her actions justifiably call public confidence in the teaching profession into question.

“The public would be concerned the teacher had caused so much disruption, upset and offence during such a short tenure.

“She has shown no clear understanding of how to teach pupils with additional needs or how to respect the religion of pupils.

“And the level of seriousness is compounded by the lack of insight.

“Using and allowing the use of the word n***** is completely unacceptable.”

The solicitor said tolerating the word in a professional setting clearly sent out the wrong message to pupils, parents and the general public.

And talking about porn showed “a lack of professionalism, insight, awareness and common sense”.

Admitted playing inappropriate videos

Gilchrist did not attend the five-day hearing, with Ms McPhee telling panel members: “She intimates she has more pressing matters to attend to.”

However, during an interview with Fife Council officers she admitted playing videos that were not appropriate and not approved of by the school.

She also admitted telling an anecdote about buying a porn magazine for her husband.

Gilchrist said she was trying to build a rapport with pupils, who she described as “extremely reluctant”.

And in a written statement to GTC Scotland, she referred to a lack of discipline and under-staffing at Beath High School.

The claim was denied by the school.

Full list of allegations against Fife teacher Donna Gilchrist

The GTC Scotland panel will decide within 28 days how long Gilchrist’s name must say off the register.

However, the shortest ban possible is six months and the longest is two years.

The allegations against the teacher at Beath High, as set out by the GTCS, were as follows.

Between December 2017 and February 2018 it is claimed the teacher: