Fife ‘N-word’ teacher who mocked pupils and talked about porn struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife ‘N-word’ teacher who mocked pupils and talked about porn struck off

Donna Gilchrist's behaviour during just 17 days at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath was found to be of the "utmost seriousness".

By Claire Warrender
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

A Fife teacher who mocked a pupil with dyslexia, talked about porn and showed age-inappropriate videos has been struck from the teaching register.

Donna Gilchrist also told a devout Christian pupil Jesus was gay and used the word n***** in the classroom.

General Teaching Council (GTC) Scotland solicitor Jennifer McPhee said the allegations against the former Beath High teacher were of the utmost seriousness.

And she said Gilchrist had shown no insight or remorse over her behaviour.

The English teacher upset colleagues, pupils and parents during her short tenure at the Cowdenbeath secondary school.

She was employed there for just 30 days between December 2017 and December 2018.

However, due to periods of absence, she spent only 17 days in class.

Showed 12-year-olds violent film about football hooligans

The GTC Scotland panel heard Gilchrist made fun of a 14-year-old girl with dyslexia in front of her classmates as she struggled to read.

She also talked about fat people in derogatory terms and referred to a red-haired pupil as “the ginger one”.

On one occasion, she played a YouTube video of comedian Sarah Millican where she referenced masturbation.

The teacher allegedly played an inappropriate Sarah Millican video.
Fife teacher Donna Gilchrist played an inappropriate Sarah Millican video.

And a clip of comic Russell Howard dressed as a penis was also shown to pupils.

Gilchrist, who previously worked at schools in Aberdeen and Dundee, then shocked a pupil support assistant by showing the 18-certificate film Green Street.

The movie is about football hooliganism and contains swearing and violence.

And pupils aged 12 and 13 were asked to analyse the language.

Concern over offensive language

During the hearing, principal teacher Louise Hutchison said she had read pupils’ jotters after the exercise.

“There was language that was offensive, prejudiced, and sexualised. It needed to be passed on to the headteacher,” she said.

Charlie Hunnam and Elijah Wood star in the 2005 film Green Street.
Charlie Hunnam and Elijah Wood star in the 2005 film Green Street.

Pupils became so upset by Gilchrist’s behaviour a five-strong delegation knocked at the depute head’s door to complain.

And worried parents also phoned and wrote to the school to express concerns.

Yet, when Gilchrist was confronted, she became defensive and shouted at a colleague in the corridor.

Ms McPhee said her actions fell far short of what was expected of a teacher.

Teacher’s actions show ‘lack of insight and common sense’

She said while there was no breach of criminal law by the teacher, Donna Gilchrist’s behaviour at the Fife school was “most definitely unprofessional”.

And she added: “Her actions justifiably call public confidence in the teaching profession into question.

“The public would be concerned the teacher had caused so much disruption, upset and offence during such a short tenure.

A Fife teacher faces porn allegations at Beath High School, Cowdenbeath.
Beath High School, Cowdenbeath.

“She has shown no clear understanding of how to teach pupils with additional needs or how to respect the religion of pupils.

“And the level of seriousness is compounded by the lack of insight.

“Using and allowing the use of the word n***** is completely unacceptable.”

The solicitor said tolerating the word in a professional setting clearly sent out the wrong message to pupils, parents and the general public.

And talking about porn showed “a lack of professionalism, insight, awareness and common sense”.

Admitted playing inappropriate videos

Gilchrist did not attend the five-day hearing, with Ms McPhee telling panel members: “She intimates she has more pressing matters to attend to.”

However, during an interview with Fife Council officers she admitted playing videos that were not appropriate and not approved of by the school.

She also admitted telling an anecdote about buying a porn magazine for her husband.

Gilchrist said she was trying to build a rapport with pupils, who she described as “extremely reluctant”.

And in a written statement to GTC Scotland, she referred to a lack of discipline and under-staffing at Beath High School.

The claim was denied by the school.

Full list of allegations against Fife teacher Donna Gilchrist

The GTC Scotland panel will decide within 28 days how long Gilchrist’s name must say off the register.

However, the shortest ban possible is six months and the longest is two years.

The allegations against the teacher at Beath High, as set out by the GTCS, were as follows.

Between December 2017 and February 2018 it is claimed the teacher:

  • Made comments regarding God which were upsetting to a pupil in her class
  • Mocked her pupil – referred to as Pupil A – as a result of her dyslexia
  • Showed a number of videos to pupils in lessons which were not materials approved of by the school; were not relevant to the classes being taught; included offensive language; and were not age-appropriate
  • Had discussions on the subjects of drugs and alcohol and portrayed these in a positive light
  • Told her class an anecdote about being asked to purchase a pornographic magazine for her husband
  • Used and condoned racist language in the classroom, in that she used the word ‘n*****’ in discussions with pupils, and allowed pupils to use the word ‘n*****’ without objection.

More from Fife

Two people have died and a third remains in acritical condition following the crash A914 road between Dairsie and Balmullo in Fife.
Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike…
Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
Fundraising concert to support Fife coal mining attraction campaign
The Aberdour car park.
Planning u-turn means Aberdour car park can stay until 2025
The scene of the crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.
Man taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
James Stewart, front, was spurred on by the support of his fellow runners.
Kirkcaldy's wonderful Wizards follow last duel trail 31 times in aid of foodbank
Police in Cowdenebeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Men arrested after armed police called to firearm incident in Cowdenbeath
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher 'told Christian pupil Jesus was gay'
Cross Street, Dysart
Man, 43, arrested as police in riot gear raid Fife flat
Police and Fire on the scene at the crash involving a car and a lorry in Crossgates, Fife
Woman, 58, dies after crash in south Fife
Police blocking the road after the crash on the A914
Multiple emergency services called to crash in north-east Fife

Conversation