Car left burnt out on Kirkcaldy street as police probe fire

A car has been left burnt out on a Kirkcaldy street after an early-morning fire.

Emergency services were called to Dallas Drive just after 3am on Wednesday.

The burnt-out shell of the Mercedes A180 is all that remains from the incident.

The intense fire also melted and scorched the tarmac pavement.

One Dallas Drive resident, who asked not to be named, said she first became aware of the fire after hearing shouting outside her block of flats.

‘Frightening’ Kirkcaldy car fire

She told The Courier: “Flames were already coming from the front of the car and the bonnet was fully alight.

“It only seemed like a few moments and the car was engulfed in flames.

“I could see one of the doors was open.

“It was frightening to watch how quickly the car went on fire.

“A neighbour from our block had raised the alarm and both a fire engine and police were here in just a few minutes.”

Another resident praised firefighters for stopping the fire before it spread to other parked cars.

She said: “The fire crew acted very quickly to put the fire out.

“I saw flames starting to come out of the back of the car very close to the car parked directly behind it.

Police probe Kirkcaldy car fire

“I’m amazed no other vehicles were damaged.

“I’m sure the car belongs to someone on the next block but nobody has been to inspect it this morning.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a car fire on Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”