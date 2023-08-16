Car left burnt out on Kirkcaldy street as police probe fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car left burnt out on Kirkcaldy street as police probe fire

Emergency services were called to Dallas Drive early on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson and Chloe Burrell

A car has been left burnt out on a Kirkcaldy street after an early-morning fire.

Emergency services were called to Dallas Drive just after 3am on Wednesday.

The burnt-out shell of the Mercedes A180 is all that remains from the incident.

The intense fire also melted and scorched the tarmac pavement.

One Dallas Drive resident, who asked not to be named, said she first became aware of the fire after hearing shouting outside her block of flats.

‘Frightening’ Kirkcaldy car fire

She told The Courier: “Flames were already coming from the front of the car and the bonnet was fully alight.

“It only seemed like a few moments and the car was engulfed in flames.

“I could see one of the doors was open.

“It was frightening to watch how quickly the car went on fire.

A burnt-out shell is all that remains. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Date
The cause of the car fire is being investigated. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“A neighbour from our block had raised the alarm and both a fire engine and police were here in just a few minutes.”

Another resident praised firefighters for stopping the fire before it spread to other parked cars.

She said: “The fire crew acted very quickly to put the fire out.

“I saw flames starting to come out of the back of the car very close to the car parked directly behind it.

Police probe Kirkcaldy car fire

“I’m amazed no other vehicles were damaged.

“I’m sure the car belongs to someone on the next block but nobody has been to inspect it this morning.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a car fire on Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

More from Fife

June Gardner
Missing Kirkcaldy teen, 14, has links with Glenrothes and Leven
Firefighters battling the fire at the Lundin Links hotel.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children's hearing
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster
Bruce Manson shows the old and new sections which led to the discoveries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ancient Fife church discoveries 'throw light' on kirk's mysterious past
Traffic queuing northbound on the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Major delays heading into Fife after crash on Queensferry Crossing
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh
Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks
Two people have died and a third remains in acritical condition following the crash A914 road between Dairsie and Balmullo in Fife.
Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike…
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife 'N-word' teacher who mocked pupils and talked about porn struck off
Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
Fundraising concert to support Fife coal mining attraction campaign
The Aberdour car park.
Planning u-turn means Aberdour car park can stay until 2025