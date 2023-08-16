Missing Kirkcaldy teen, 14, has links with Glenrothes and Leven

A teenager reported missing from Kirkcaldy has links with Glenrothes and Leven.

Police officers are searching for June Gardner, 14, who has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

The last sighting of June was in the Clarimalt Drive area at around 8.30pm.

She is described as around 5ft 6in, of slim build and with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black and white puffer jacket and black leggings.

Police state that June is known to frequent Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven.

Sergeant Johnny Lister said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for June’s welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference 2234 of Tuesday August 15.”