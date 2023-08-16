Cowdenbeath road remains closed after crash

Emergency services remain at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Cowdenbeath.

The accident happened just after 3.30pm.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

MORE FOLLOWS