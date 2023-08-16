Fife Cowdenbeath road remains closed after crash Emergency services are still at the scene of the crash in Stenhouse Street By Lindsey Hamilton August 16 2023, 6.35pm Share Cowdenbeath road remains closed after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4645867/cowdenbeath-crash/ Copy Link The scene of the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Emergency services remain at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Cowdenbeath. The accident happened just after 3.30pm. It is not yet known if there are any casualties. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath. “Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.” MORE FOLLOWS