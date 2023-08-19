Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on M90 near Inverkeithing

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound near Inverkeithing.

Emergency services attended the crash just after noon on Saturday, at junction 1B.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Their condition is unknown.

According to Traffic Scotland, the roundabout was closed for a short time during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.15pm to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound at junction 1B near Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and one driver has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“One lane was closed to allow for vehicle recovery.”