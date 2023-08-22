Fife Car overturns on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy Emergency services have been called to the A915 in Fife. By Neil Henderson August 22 2023, 7.49am Share Car overturns on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4658995/car-overturns-standing-stane-road/ Copy Link A car has overturned on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. Emergency services, including police and ambulance, are reported to be at the scene following the crash on the busy A915 route linking Kirkcaldy and Leven. Posts on social media show a car on its roof. Tailbacks have already formed as the incident is dealt with. It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries. More to follow