Home News Fife

Car overturns on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy

Emergency services have been called to the A915 in Fife.

By Neil Henderson
Breaking news graphic

A car has overturned on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, are reported to be at the scene following the crash on the busy A915 route linking Kirkcaldy and Leven.

Posts on social media show a car on its roof.

Tailbacks have already formed as the incident is dealt with.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

More to follow

