VIDEO: Fife fishing boat recovered as appeal continues to find culprit who sank it

A Fife fishing boat that was sank by a hooded stranger has been recovered.

The operation to bring the Tina Louise back above water at Methil Harbour lasted all day on Wednesday.

But the boat has now been removed, meaning owners Tina and Ross Coventry can claim insurance for the £50,000 worth of damage caused last month.

“The boat is a complete write-off but we are hoping to sell some bits off from it,” Tina said.

The couple, who run a shellfish delivery service, say the incident has put them out of business for months.

But they intend to carry on trading from a new boat at the harbour while continuing to appeal for information to find the vandal responsible for sinking the Tina Louise.

Appeal continues to find vandal

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel on Friday, July 28, causing it to sink.

CCTV captured the moment the vessel was vandalised.

A fundraiser launched to support the couple has raised more than £7,000.

And the couple’s four-figure reward to find the culprit is still on the table.

The couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

“There’s been a few leads but nothing concrete,” Tina said.

“Tina Louise is going to sit here for a bit before we decide what to do.

“It could be sold on for someone to do another project.”

Police are continuing to investigate the sinking.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting reference 0569 of July 28.