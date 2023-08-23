VIDEO: Fife fishing boat recovered as appeal continues to find culprit who sank it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Fife fishing boat recovered as appeal continues to find culprit who sank it

Tina and Ross Coventry continue to appeal for information after the sinking of the Tina Louise.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Tina and Ross Coventry with their boat now out of the water at Methil Harbour and showing the hole that was drilled into the hull.
Tina and Ross Coventry with the boat now out of the water and showing the hole that was drilled into the hull. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife fishing boat that was sank by a hooded stranger has been recovered.

The operation to bring the Tina Louise back above water at Methil Harbour lasted all day on Wednesday.

But the boat has now been removed, meaning owners Tina and Ross Coventry can claim insurance for the £50,000 worth of damage caused last month.

“The boat is a complete write-off but we are hoping to sell some bits off from it,” Tina said.

The couple, who run a shellfish delivery service, say the incident has put them out of business for months.

But they intend to carry on trading from a new boat at the harbour while continuing to appeal for information to find the vandal responsible for sinking the Tina Louise.

Appeal continues to find vandal

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel on Friday, July 28, causing it to sink.

CCTV captured the moment the vessel was vandalised.

A fundraiser launched to support the couple has raised more than £7,000.

And the couple’s four-figure reward to find the culprit is still on the table.

The couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

Ross and Tina observe the Tina Louise being lifted from the water after being sunk in July 2023.
Ross and Tina observe the Tina Louise being lifted from the water after being sunk in July. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

“There’s been a few leads but nothing concrete,” Tina said.

“Tina Louise is going to sit here for a bit before we decide what to do.

“It could be sold on for someone to do another project.”

Police are continuing to investigate the sinking.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting reference 0569 of July 28.

