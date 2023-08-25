Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse

The housebuilder was ordered to repair the listed building as a condition of planning permission for a £19m development four years ago but has failed to start work.

By Claire Warrender
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Persimmon Homes has still not started the restoration of a derelict Fife farmhouse, four years after action was pledged.

The housebuilder was ordered to complete the renovation of Wormit farmhouse in 2019 as a condition of planning permission for a neighbouring £19 million development.

However, the 42 homes off Kilmany Road were completed and sold some time ago.

And a further 158 homes were also later approved despite dozens of objections,

But Wormit House is still lying untouched and is in a sorry state.

Councillor Jonny Tepp with Wormit residents David Cowley and Wendy Irons, who are concerned about the condition of Wormit House.
Councillor Jonny Tepp with Wormit residents David Cowley and Wendy Irons, who are concerned about the condition of Wormit farmhouse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

There is no roof, the walls are decaying and problems with the foundations have now been uncovered.

Locals fear it is only a matter of time before the listed building collapses.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp said: “Persimmon promised in January they would start work in March then failed to do so.

“There’s no progress and the only thing I can do is keep asking for updates.”

Persimmon Homes said it would start work in 2020

The issue has angered Wormit people, who warned against allowing the housing development to go ahead before the farmhouse restoration.

The building dates back to the 1780s and has been empty for more than 20 years.

Persimmon Homes said in February 2020 it had appointed a contractor and was drawing up designs.

However Covid struck and nothing happened during lockdown.

A sign saying construction is in progress has been in place for two years.
A sign warning of construction at Wormit farmhouse has been in place for two years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The following year the housebuilder insisted it was still committed to the project.

A spokesman said it was waiting for Fife Council to agree the materials for the work.

He added: “Once this is done we will start the work.”

Then, in January this year, it said it was in the process of finalising designs and appointing contractors.

Now ‘reassessing approach to Wormit farmhouse work’

This week, the company said: “During our investigation of the farmhouse site, we discovered significant additional complexity with the building’s existing foundations and as a result we are having to reassess our approach to carrying out any works.

“We understand the frustration of local residents at the delay and remain committed to resolving these issues.

“We’ll provide a further update to Fife Council and the local community as soon as possible.”

Mr Tepp added: “There’s a lot of disappointment in the community.

“The frustrating thing is when then this originally came to planning, councillors asked if we could impose a time limit on starting the work but were told it wasn’t a reasonable thing to do.”

