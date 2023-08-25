Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse

Persimmon Homes has still not started the restoration of a derelict Fife farmhouse, four years after action was pledged.

The housebuilder was ordered to complete the renovation of Wormit farmhouse in 2019 as a condition of planning permission for a neighbouring £19 million development.

However, the 42 homes off Kilmany Road were completed and sold some time ago.

And a further 158 homes were also later approved despite dozens of objections,

But Wormit House is still lying untouched and is in a sorry state.

There is no roof, the walls are decaying and problems with the foundations have now been uncovered.

Locals fear it is only a matter of time before the listed building collapses.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp said: “Persimmon promised in January they would start work in March then failed to do so.

“There’s no progress and the only thing I can do is keep asking for updates.”

Persimmon Homes said it would start work in 2020

The issue has angered Wormit people, who warned against allowing the housing development to go ahead before the farmhouse restoration.

The building dates back to the 1780s and has been empty for more than 20 years.

Persimmon Homes said in February 2020 it had appointed a contractor and was drawing up designs.

However Covid struck and nothing happened during lockdown.

The following year the housebuilder insisted it was still committed to the project.

A spokesman said it was waiting for Fife Council to agree the materials for the work.

He added: “Once this is done we will start the work.”

Then, in January this year, it said it was in the process of finalising designs and appointing contractors.

Now ‘reassessing approach to Wormit farmhouse work’

This week, the company said: “During our investigation of the farmhouse site, we discovered significant additional complexity with the building’s existing foundations and as a result we are having to reassess our approach to carrying out any works.

“We understand the frustration of local residents at the delay and remain committed to resolving these issues.

“We’ll provide a further update to Fife Council and the local community as soon as possible.”

Mr Tepp added: “There’s a lot of disappointment in the community.

“The frustrating thing is when then this originally came to planning, councillors asked if we could impose a time limit on starting the work but were told it wasn’t a reasonable thing to do.”