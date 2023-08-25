Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP ‘told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP ‘told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts’

Robert Smith, 83, says he felt "embarrassed" during the incident at the McKenzie Street supermarket.

By Poppy Watson
Robert Smith says he was asked to leave the Kirkcaldy Aldi store
Robert Smith says he was asked to leave the Kirkcaldy Aldi store. Image: Margaret Smith/Shutterstock

Aldi has apologised after a disabled pensioner said he was left “embarrassed” by a store assistant and forced to leave a Kirkcaldy store.

Robert Smith was attempting to buy his groceries at the McKenzie Street shop on Tuesday afternoon when the incident took place.

The 83-year-old says he was queuing at the manned checkout when he was approached by a worker, who told him to use one of the self-service machines.

Robert explained that he struggles to use the self-checkouts and that he would rather wait in line.

The fruit and veg selection in an Aldi store.
The fruit and veg selection in an Aldi store. Image: Aldi

He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which means he has breathing difficulties and limited mobility.

Undeterred, it is claimed that the member of staff said he would show Robert how to use the self-service till.

The pensioner again declined the offer – saying he preferred to use the staff-operated tills.

But he says was left embarrassed in front of other shoppers when the staff member allegedly demanded that he either use the self-service machine or leave the store.

Robert, who says he “will never go to Aldi ever again”, was forced to abandon his trolley and leave the supermarket.

‘I will never go back to Aldi – I will go to Lidl instead’

Robert said: “I’m not very fit on my feet these days.

“My son took me to Aldi in Kirkcaldy, which I’ve been going to for a long time.

“I got a trolley and walked around the shop and got quite a lot of shopping.

“Then I got to the checkout and there was one conveyor open and two self-checkouts.

“A young man said, ‘You can use the self-service machine’ and I said, ‘I can’t work those’.

Aldi on McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy
Aldi on McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

“He said, ‘I will show you’ and I said, ‘No thank you, I’m too old.

“Then he was away for a minute

“Then he came back and said, ‘The manager says if you don’t let me show you how to use it then you have to leave the shop’.

“So I left my shopping and walked out of the store.

“It’s no way to treat people – Aldi should retrain their staff.

“I will never go back. I will go to the Lidl now instead.”

Aldi ‘sorry’ after pensioner asked to leave Kirkcaldy store

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our self-checkouts have recently been introduced to the Kirkcaldy store to improve customer experience, however, checkouts manned by our colleagues are still available for customers who prefer to use these.

“We are sorry that on this occasion Mr Smith’s experience didn’t meet our usual high standards and we have taken his feedback on board.”

It comes as Aldi has unveiled new-look stores in Perth and St Andrews in recent weeks.

