Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP ‘told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts’

Aldi has apologised after a disabled pensioner said he was left “embarrassed” by a store assistant and forced to leave a Kirkcaldy store.

Robert Smith was attempting to buy his groceries at the McKenzie Street shop on Tuesday afternoon when the incident took place.

The 83-year-old says he was queuing at the manned checkout when he was approached by a worker, who told him to use one of the self-service machines.

Robert explained that he struggles to use the self-checkouts and that he would rather wait in line.

He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which means he has breathing difficulties and limited mobility.

Undeterred, it is claimed that the member of staff said he would show Robert how to use the self-service till.

The pensioner again declined the offer – saying he preferred to use the staff-operated tills.

But he says was left embarrassed in front of other shoppers when the staff member allegedly demanded that he either use the self-service machine or leave the store.

Robert, who says he “will never go to Aldi ever again”, was forced to abandon his trolley and leave the supermarket.

‘I will never go back to Aldi – I will go to Lidl instead’

Robert said: “I’m not very fit on my feet these days.

“My son took me to Aldi in Kirkcaldy, which I’ve been going to for a long time.

“I got a trolley and walked around the shop and got quite a lot of shopping.

“Then I got to the checkout and there was one conveyor open and two self-checkouts.

“A young man said, ‘You can use the self-service machine’ and I said, ‘I can’t work those’.

“He said, ‘I will show you’ and I said, ‘No thank you, I’m too old.

“Then he was away for a minute

“Then he came back and said, ‘The manager says if you don’t let me show you how to use it then you have to leave the shop’.

“So I left my shopping and walked out of the store.

“It’s no way to treat people – Aldi should retrain their staff.

“I will never go back. I will go to the Lidl now instead.”

Aldi ‘sorry’ after pensioner asked to leave Kirkcaldy store

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our self-checkouts have recently been introduced to the Kirkcaldy store to improve customer experience, however, checkouts manned by our colleagues are still available for customers who prefer to use these.

“We are sorry that on this occasion Mr Smith’s experience didn’t meet our usual high standards and we have taken his feedback on board.”

It comes as Aldi has unveiled new-look stores in Perth and St Andrews in recent weeks.