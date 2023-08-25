Glenrothes residents in shock as two twisters form over Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes residents in shock as two twisters form over Fife town

'In 57 years of living in Glenrothes I have never seen anything like it.'

By Ben MacDonald
Twisters over Glenrothes
Two twisters appeared over Glenrothes. Image: Mary McMahon/Derek Noble.

Glenrothes residents have looked on in shock after two twisters formed above the Fife town.

The tornadoes appeared over the heart of the Kingdom at around 3pm on Friday afternoon.

Derek Noble, a councillor for the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward, captured an image of one of the twisters.

He said: “In 57 years of living in Glenrothes I have never seen anything like it.

“I left work at 3pm and it was actually my passenger who noticed the first one.

“When I got back I noticed a second one forming thousands of metres away.

“It took barely two minutes between the first one disappearing and the second one showing up.

Twister over Glenrothes
The twisters appeared over the town in a five-minute spell. Image: Mary McMahon.

“It has been very muggy in Glenrothes today and I think we’re expecting thunder storms.

“You see reports of this type of thing happening in other areas of Scotland, as well as England and Wales, but I have never seen anything like it in Glenrothes.”

Cllr Noble added that he hoped no homes or businesses were affected by the inclement weather.

Second twister over Glenrothes
Cllr Noble said he has never experienced anything like it in 57 years. Image: Derek Noble.

He said: “As a councillor I am concerned about any potential damage that they may have caused.

“I do hope no damage has been done to any buildings in the area.”

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Fife up until 9am on Saturday.

More from Fife

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop and Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, mark the completion of the track at Levenmouth Rail link
Significant milestone as Levenmouth rail link track now complete
Cupar swimming club is suspended from action following a row.
Cupar Swimming Club suspended from action after row
A CCTV image of a person fleeing moments after van engulfed in flames in Kelty
Watch as van explodes after suspected Fife petrol bomb attack
Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes discussed Kate Middleton's famous St Andrews dress on This Morning
This Morning host Andi Peters in shock at Kate Middleton's revealing St Andrews fashion…
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username 'Ben Dover'
The yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms in Fife
Yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Fife
Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy
Child, 9, left with serious injuries after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy
Robert Smith says he was asked to leave the Kirkcaldy Aldi store
Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP 'told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts'
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Driver broke own neck and injured two others in 'moronic' Fife overtake
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse

Conversation