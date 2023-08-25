Glenrothes residents in shock as two twisters form over Fife town

Glenrothes residents have looked on in shock after two twisters formed above the Fife town.

The tornadoes appeared over the heart of the Kingdom at around 3pm on Friday afternoon.

Derek Noble, a councillor for the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward, captured an image of one of the twisters.

He said: “In 57 years of living in Glenrothes I have never seen anything like it.

“I left work at 3pm and it was actually my passenger who noticed the first one.

“When I got back I noticed a second one forming thousands of metres away.

“It took barely two minutes between the first one disappearing and the second one showing up.

“It has been very muggy in Glenrothes today and I think we’re expecting thunder storms.

“You see reports of this type of thing happening in other areas of Scotland, as well as England and Wales, but I have never seen anything like it in Glenrothes.”

Cllr Noble added that he hoped no homes or businesses were affected by the inclement weather.

He said: “As a councillor I am concerned about any potential damage that they may have caused.

“I do hope no damage has been done to any buildings in the area.”

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Fife up until 9am on Saturday.