Levenmouth rail link: Fears train shortage could mean just one train an hour on new route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Levenmouth rail link: Fears train shortage could mean just one train an hour on new route

A shortage of rolling stock and drivers could result in fewer trains than expected, at least to begin with.

By Claire Warrender
Levenmouth rail link. The track is now complete.
Levenmouth rail link. The track is now complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A national train shortage could lead to fewer services than expected on the new Levenmouth rail link when it opens next spring.

Scotrail is unable to guarantee two trains an hour on the Leven to Thornton route, as originally planned.

Levenmouth Rail consultation
Eugene Clarke is disappointed the Levenmouth rail timetable could see fewer trains than expected.

And while a final decision has yet to be made, a rail insider told The Courier one journey an hour is more likely.

The long-awaited railway will connect with the Fife circle line, taking passengers from Leven to Edinburgh in around an hour and a quarter.

Rail campaigners say they are delighted with progress on the £116 million project, with the 5.5 miles of track completed last week.

But they are disappointed they may not get the promised level of service, at least to begin with.

Eugene Clarke, a member of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign group, said: “Scotrail cannot guarantee the rail service will start as described, i.e with two services per hour.

“They do not know if they’ll have enough rolling stock or staff.”

Train driver training to begin

Mr Clarke, who is also a Levenmouth Liberal Democrat councillor, questioned senior Scotrail staff at a campaign meeting this week.

He said: “I asked, was the service going to be twice an hour as had been promised.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop and Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, mark the completion of the track at Levenmouth Rail link
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop and Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, mark the track completion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was like pulling teeth to get an answer.

“But they did say it may not be possible to start with that level of service.

“They plan to start training drivers and conductors on the new line in January.

“But if they’re aiming to start running in April, that doesn’t give a lot of time.

“Their response was that was another reason why they may not be able to start with a full service.”

Mr Clarke is concerned additional trains may never arrive if they are needed elsewhere.

Public consultation on Levenmouth rail timetable plan

He added: “I obviously welcome the railway coming. I spent 10 years of my life campaigning for it.

“But there are valid concerns that I hope can be resolved.”

Scotrail says the public will be consulted on timetable proposals ahead of the railway opening.

A spokesman said: “A proposed timetable is being reviewed at the moment.

“It will go to public consultation later in the year and we will let customers and stakeholders know when that will start as soon as possible.”

More from Fife

Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Lone women scared by van driver who slowed and made 'crude' sexual gestures in…
Shore House in Culross.
For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village
Police closed Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy following the crash.
Female pedestrian, 88, hospitalised after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Interdict call in last ditch attempt to prevent Thursday's Doubledykes Crossing closure
Kirkcaldy crash
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash
The Walker Cup takes place at the Old Course this weekend.
Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf's most prestigious event
M90 at Kelty
Car crashes on M90 near Kelty as youths throw items on to motorway
2
Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews.
Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m
James Logie.
Fife pensioner broke driver's nose with walking stick in row over village's communal land
Markinch cubs helped with central fife open studios 2023
Markinch cubs and beavers among artists displaying work at this year's Central Fife Open…

Conversation