Fife

Female pedestrian, 88, hospitalised after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Police closed off Dunnikier Road for over three hours following the crash.

By Neil Henderson
Police closed Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy following the crash.
Police closed Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy following the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

An 88-year-old female pedestrian has been injured after a crash on a busy road in Kirkcaldy.

The incident occurred on Dunnikier Road, close to the junction with Victoria Road shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

At least five police vehicles as well as an ambulance were spotted at the scene.

Officers sealed off the road close to Kirkcaldy fire station as paramedics continued.

The female pedestrian was injured and taken to nearby Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

Dunnikier Road was closed for over three hours as an investigation into the cause of the crash got underway.

Dunnikier Road closed for over three hours

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 11.40am we were called to a report of a crash on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy involving a car and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, an 88-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital.

“The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 3pm.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

 

