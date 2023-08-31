Glenrothes homes at no risk of flooding for next 200 years, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes homes at no risk of flooding for next 200 years, report finds

The Fife Council study found houses in the town are protected for the next two centuries, but some action is needed to protect roads.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Flooding in Glenrothes in 2019

A Fife study has found no houses in Glenrothes are at risk of flooding for the next two centuries.

However, some roads and parks could suffer and action has been recommended.

Dr. Rick Haynes, Fife’s lead consultant for flooding, shoreline and harbours, presented the Glenrothes Flood Study summary report to councillors this week.

He said: “It’s a short paper. The study found there are minor minimal flood impacts and no properties at risk all the way up to 200 years plus climate change.”

Two potential flood risk areas

Amey Consulting was contracted to complete the Glenrothes flood study.

It followed the release of flood maps compiled by the Scottish Environment Protection Area (Sepa).

“The Sepa flood models that created the need for this study used different assessment criteria,” Dr Haynes said.

“We’ve said that, actually, if you put more detail and a more local area specific assessment in place we don’t highlight any properties at risk in Glenrothes.”

However, two locations were identified where roads, bridges and other transport routes could be at risk.

Protecting homes more important than roads

Glenwood Road and the upstream Northall Cemetery floodplain were listed as potential flood risk areas.

But the report has not suggested any action.

“With our limited budgets we’d rather focus on mitigating property impacts where people are out of their houses for a longer period of time,” Dr Haynes said.

Minor flood prevention work will take place at Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

“Roads will flood and subside, it’s more transient and the damage criteria is very different.”

However, minor flood prevention work has been recommended as part of the Glenrothes flood report.

Upstream Riverside Park and upstream of Balbirnie Bridge were put forward for ‘watercourse maintenance’

And Riverside Park, Ballo Reservoir, Holl Reservoir and Loch Leven are also shortlisted for maintenance works.

Dr Haynes said the work might include things like silt management, biodiversity and maintaining flood flows.

