Man found unconscious outside Glenrothes Co-op store arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man found unconscious outside Glenrothes Co-op store arrested

It is understood a prop firearm was also found at the scene.

By Ben MacDonald
The Co-op on Woodside Road in Glenrothes
The Co-op on Woodside Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

A man who was found unconscious outside a Glenrothes shop was later arrested.

Police were called to the Co-op on Woodside Road on Wednesday evening after the man was found unconscious outside.

It is understood a prop firearm was also found at the scene.

Police have not confirmed how the man came to be injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man found unconscious outside the Co-op store in Woodside Road.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested for an unrelated matter.

“He was subsequently taken to Victoria Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

More from Fife

The rare Super Blue Moon over Glenrothes as the lunar phenomenon comes to Tayside and Fife
Pictures as rare super blue moon spotted across Tayside and Fife
The Levenmouth rail link will also include a new bridge. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.
Free parking confirmed for new Levenmouth rail link stations
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has taken evidence from former Fife police chief Garry McEwan.
Retired Fife police chief tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry racism can 'manifest itself' in Police…
Glenrothes flooding in 2019
Glenrothes homes at no risk of flooding for next 200 years, report finds
Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith
Muddy Boots in Fife to close within weeks
Craig Hamilton.
Rosyth paedophile jailed for second court order breach
Aerial view of Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar.
Developer behind Fife quarry plans reveals £20m rise in expected investment
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Lone women scared by van driver who slowed and made 'crude' sexual gestures in…
Shore House in Culross.
For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village
Levenmouth rail link. The track is now complete.
Levenmouth rail link: Fears train shortage could mean just one train an hour on…