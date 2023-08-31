Man found unconscious outside Glenrothes Co-op store arrested

A man who was found unconscious outside a Glenrothes shop was later arrested.

Police were called to the Co-op on Woodside Road on Wednesday evening after the man was found unconscious outside.

It is understood a prop firearm was also found at the scene.

Police have not confirmed how the man came to be injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man found unconscious outside the Co-op store in Woodside Road.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested for an unrelated matter.

“He was subsequently taken to Victoria Royal Infirmary for treatment.”