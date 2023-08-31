Fife Man found unconscious outside Glenrothes Co-op store arrested It is understood a prop firearm was also found at the scene. By Ben MacDonald August 31 2023, 12.12pm Share Man found unconscious outside Glenrothes Co-op store arrested Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4685785/unconscious-man-glenrothes-co-op/ Copy Link The Co-op on Woodside Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View A man who was found unconscious outside a Glenrothes shop was later arrested. Police were called to the Co-op on Woodside Road on Wednesday evening after the man was found unconscious outside. It is understood a prop firearm was also found at the scene. Police have not confirmed how the man came to be injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a man found unconscious outside the Co-op store in Woodside Road. “Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested for an unrelated matter. “He was subsequently taken to Victoria Royal Infirmary for treatment.”