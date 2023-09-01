Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival audiences

The Outwith Festival kicks off in Dunfermline next week and Stagecoach is offering weekend audiences free bus travel.

Anyone with tickets to Saturday’s events in Scotland’s newest city will receive an email with a 100% discount code.

It covers travel on the entire Stagecoach East Scotland network across Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus.

And it also includes travellers from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Outwith Festival runs from September 6 to 10 and the free travel offer only applies to Saturday September 9.

Big names for this year’s event include Britain’s Got Talent’s Fife finalist Cammy Barnes.

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Teenage Fanclub’s Frances McDonald also join the line-up at the annual music and arts festival.

How to get your free bus ticket

All of the events during the five-day festival take place in Dunfermline, with all venues within walking distance of each other.

Stagecoach supports the extravaganza, which is run by volunteers.

One of the volunteers, Louise Reid, said she hoped that by reducing travel costs, more people would arrive by public transport.

To travel for free, Outwith Festival ticket buyers need to download the Stagecoach bus app and register.

Once an East Scotland adult dayrider ticket is added to the basket, simply enter the discount code emailed by Outwith Festival.

The travel ticket will sit in the My Tickets section of the app, ready to be shown to the bus driver.

Outwith Festival line-up

During the music all-day Saturday event, audiences can see 35 acts in seven city centre venues for £30 plus booking fee.

Star of Channel 4’s The Piano Sean Logan, is also on the festival line-up, along with film director Andrew Cumming, Beta Band founding member Steve Mason and The Joy Formidable.

In addition, there is performance art and, for the first time, food and foraging events are taking place in Pittencrieff Park.

And workshops to support creative talent include a make-up masterclass with BBC’s Glow Up winner Yong-Chin Marika Breslin, along with a sitcom writing class with Steve Lawrence, who is part of the BBC Comedy Room.