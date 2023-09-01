Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival audiences

Stagecoach East Scotland is offering free bus tickets for next Saturday's events. Here's how to get them.

By Claire Warrender
Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline next week.
Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline next week.

The Outwith Festival kicks off in Dunfermline next week and Stagecoach is offering weekend audiences free bus travel.

Anyone with tickets to Saturday’s events in Scotland’s newest city will receive an email with a 100% discount code.

It covers travel on the entire Stagecoach East Scotland network across Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus.

Stagecoach is offering free bus travel to the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline next Saturday.

And it also includes travellers from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Outwith Festival runs from September 6 to 10 and the free travel offer only applies to Saturday September 9.

Big names for this year’s event include Britain’s Got Talent’s Fife finalist Cammy Barnes.

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Teenage Fanclub’s Frances McDonald also join the line-up at the annual music and arts festival.

How to get your free bus ticket

All of the events during the five-day festival take place in Dunfermline, with all venues within walking distance of each other.

Stagecoach supports the extravaganza, which is run by volunteers.

Fife singer Cammy Barnes reaches Number 1 in iTunes Charts with Bonnies Song
Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One of the volunteers, Louise Reid, said she hoped that by reducing travel costs, more people would arrive by public transport.

To travel for free, Outwith Festival ticket buyers need to download the Stagecoach bus app and register.

Once an East Scotland adult dayrider ticket is added to the basket, simply enter the discount code emailed by Outwith Festival.

The travel ticket will sit in the My Tickets section of the app, ready to be shown to the bus driver.

Outwith Festival line-up

During the music all-day Saturday event, audiences can see 35 acts in seven city centre venues for £30 plus booking fee.

Star of Channel 4’s The Piano Sean Logan, is also on the festival line-up, along with film director Andrew Cumming, Beta Band founding member Steve Mason and The Joy Formidable.

In addition, there is performance art and, for the first time, food and foraging events are taking place in Pittencrieff Park.

And workshops to support creative talent include a make-up masterclass with BBC’s Glow Up winner Yong-Chin Marika Breslin, along with a sitcom writing class with Steve Lawrence, who is part of the BBC Comedy Room.

More from Fife

Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Appeal for information after emaciated dog found abandoned outside pet hotel in Fife.
Dog in 'extremely poor condition' found abandoned in Fife
Professor Tom Duncan taught at St Andrews University for half a century and was heavily involved in the musical life of the town.
Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Fife councillor Altany Craik with Rosyth man Eddie Duncan at the launch of Fife 191 in Leven.
Fife 191: The new road trip round some of the kingdom's most Instagrammable locations
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.'
Scotties by the Sea trail launches in St Andrews and along north-east Fife coast
Following a crash which saw a teenager face serious injures, Councillor Jonny Tepp has renewed calls for a safety crossing on the A92. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Urgent need for safety crossing on 'treacherous' A92 stretch following serious crash

Conversation