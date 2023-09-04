Car clips bus then crashes into bus stop in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car clips bus then crashes into bus stop in Methil

There were no reported injuries following the crash.

By Kieran Webster
a car crashed into a bus stop in Methil. Image: Councillor John O'Brien
a car crashed into a bus stop in Methil. Image: Councillor John O'Brien

A local councillor feels “somebody could’ve been killed” after a car clipped a bus and then crashed into a bus stop in Methil.

Police attended the scene at Wellesley Road just before 1pm on Monday and confirmed there were no injuries.

However, Councillor John O’Brien, who was also at the scene, felt it could have been a different story.

Emergency services at the scene
Eyewitnesses say the car also clipped a bus. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

He told The Courier: “I was driving along when I heard a bang and a smash at the top of Wellesley Road near Swan Brae.

“I pulled over and walked up to it and saw a car smashed and jammed into the bus stop with a person still inside.

“From what I heard, the driver clipped a bus and went into the bus stop.

The car crashed into the Methil bus stop
The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the crash. Image: Councillor John O’Brien

“It seems to me that they might have been going too fast and the car will be a write-off.

“Somebody could’ve been killed – it was a serious crash.

“Fife Council can replace the bus stop, but it can’t replace a life.

“Drivers need to be more aware of that stop as they are turning onto Wellesley Road.”

The car clipped a bus before crashing into the stop. Image: Councillor John O’Brien

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.45pm on Monday, September 4, police received a report of a crash involving a car and bus in Wellesley Road, Methil.

“Police and SAS attended and there are no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation