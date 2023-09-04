Car clips bus then crashes into bus stop in Methil

A local councillor feels “somebody could’ve been killed” after a car clipped a bus and then crashed into a bus stop in Methil.

Police attended the scene at Wellesley Road just before 1pm on Monday and confirmed there were no injuries.

However, Councillor John O’Brien, who was also at the scene, felt it could have been a different story.

He told The Courier: “I was driving along when I heard a bang and a smash at the top of Wellesley Road near Swan Brae.

“I pulled over and walked up to it and saw a car smashed and jammed into the bus stop with a person still inside.

“From what I heard, the driver clipped a bus and went into the bus stop.

“It seems to me that they might have been going too fast and the car will be a write-off.

“Somebody could’ve been killed – it was a serious crash.

“Fife Council can replace the bus stop, but it can’t replace a life.

“Drivers need to be more aware of that stop as they are turning onto Wellesley Road.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.45pm on Monday, September 4, police received a report of a crash involving a car and bus in Wellesley Road, Methil.

“Police and SAS attended and there are no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”