Kirkcaldy height appliance finally removed days after Kitty’s fires

The vehicle had been locked inside fire station with its keys removed for three days before the fire service drove it away for good.

By Claire Warrender
Leven High Street
The Kirkcaldy height appliance at a fire in Leven last year. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy fire station’s height appliance has now been removed, despite a high profile campaign to save it.

The Scottish Fife and Rescue Service collected the vehicle from the Dunnikier Road station on Thursday morning, three days after its keys were taken.

We revealed on Wednesday that the fully-equipped vehicle was unable to attend a blaze at the former Kitty’s nightclub as it was officially off the run.

Firefighters outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.
The Dunfermline height appliance in action at Kitty’s in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

It was left in the fire station, two minutes from the town centre fire.

And a height ladder had to be brought 15 miles from Dunfermline to tackle the flames.

The fire service says the Kirkcaldy withdrawal is permanent as it strives to meet £11 million of budget cuts.

However, the move has been described as potentially devastating for Fife, with just one height appliance left in the region.

Thousands signed petitions to keep Fife fire appliances

Second appliances in Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline were also removed on Thursday.

And while those are described as temporary withdrawals, firefighters fear they will never return.

Almost 6,000 people signed petitions in a bid to retain the four vehicles amid fears lives could be lost.

And the Fire Brigade Union intends to continue its campaign against the cuts.

Members are planning a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament again soon.

Meanwhile, Fife MSPs have arranged a meeting with the community safety minister Siobian Brown on September 19.

‘These cuts are devastating’

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley said: “This is a sad day for Fife.

“These cuts are devastating.

“And whilst the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says these are temporary withdrawals, we know they have no intention or budget to put them back.

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley calls for public support.
Alex Rowley addresses a public meeting against fire service budget cuts last month. Image: David Wardle.

“That’s why I’ll be joining with other Fife MSPs in meeting with the minister and pressing home the impact of these cuts.

“We’ll urge her to stop any further cuts taking place and push for funding for the fire service.”

Meanwhile SNP MSP David Torrance, whose constituency covers Kirkcaldy and Methil, said he was extremely disappointed by the move.

“I know everybody is trying to put up a good fight to keep these appliances,” he said.

“They have served the communities for a long, long time very successfully.”

The fire service insists the withdrawals are based on robust data with public safety the main consideration.

Conversation