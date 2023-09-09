One person rescued after getting stranded on Elie coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

One person rescued after getting stranded on Elie coast

A crew from Anstruther's RNLI lifeboat station was launched to help on Friday evening.

By Chloe Burrell
Elie Chainwalk.
A person was rescued after becoming stranded on the Elie Chainwalk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One person was rescued after getting stranded at a popular Fife walking spot.

A crew from Anstruther’s RNLI lifeboat station was launched just before 6.30pm on Friday after the coastguard was alerted to someone stranded on the chainwalk at Elie.

The team worked alongside the coastguard to safely evacuate the individual from the area and get them to the safety of Shell Bay.

A spokesperson from Anstruther lifeboat station said: “Anstruther were tasked to a person stranded on the Elie Chain Walk.

“The D-class lifeboat worked with the coastguard to evacuate the person by water to the safety of Shell Bay.”

The Elie Chainwalk is known as one of Scotland’s best-kept coastal secrets – but is stressed that the route is not so much a walk as a scramble.

Before embarking on the trail, visitors are urged to check tide times, wear appropriate footwear and consider wearing a safety helmet.

