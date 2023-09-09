One person rescued after getting stranded on Elie coast

One person was rescued after getting stranded at a popular Fife walking spot.

A crew from Anstruther’s RNLI lifeboat station was launched just before 6.30pm on Friday after the coastguard was alerted to someone stranded on the chainwalk at Elie.

The team worked alongside the coastguard to safely evacuate the individual from the area and get them to the safety of Shell Bay.

A spokesperson from Anstruther lifeboat station said: “Anstruther were tasked to a person stranded on the Elie Chain Walk.

“The D-class lifeboat worked with the coastguard to evacuate the person by water to the safety of Shell Bay.”

The Elie Chainwalk is known as one of Scotland’s best-kept coastal secrets – but is stressed that the route is not so much a walk as a scramble.

Before embarking on the trail, visitors are urged to check tide times, wear appropriate footwear and consider wearing a safety helmet.