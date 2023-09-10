Fife Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Fife Fire crews were called out to a farm building in Collinsburgh, Fife, at 11.42pm on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell September 10 2023, 8.29am Share Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4713556/fire-farm-collinsburgh-fife/ Copy Link Fire crews are tackling a blaze at South Wynd in Collinsburgh. Image: Google Street View Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a farm building in Fife for over eight hours. Several appliances were called out to the farm in the South Wynd of Collinsburgh, Leven, at 11.42pm on Saturday. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received two reports of a fire affecting a farm building in Fife at 11.42pm on Saturday, September 9. “A number of appliances are in attendance and are still working to extinguish the blaze.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.