Call for return of Fife fire appliances until Methil cladding risk is removed

A tenant in a Fife high rise says fire appliances should be reinstated to reassure those affected by this week's announcement over cladding safety concerns.

By Claire Warrender
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Memorial Court and Swan Court in Methil will have cladding replaced. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

A tenant in a Methil high rise due to be stripped of its cladding amid fire safety fears has called for the return of Fife fire appliances.

Derek McIldoon lives in Swan Court, one of two council-owned blocks where cladding has been ruled a potential fire risk.

The revelation comes a week after one of Methil’s two fire appliances was temporarily withdrawn from service.

Kirkcaldy fire station’s height appliance has also been removed, with the nearest one now located in Dunfermline.

The fire service says robust safety procedures are in place at all of Scotland’s high rise buildings.

However, Derek says the vehicles must be moved back to reassure tenants, at least until the cladding issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, we can reveal questions were first asked about the Methil high rise cladding in 2018 when Fife Council gave an assurance rigorous testing had shown they were safe.

Risks are low but fire appliances must be replaced

All 156 affected households received letters from the council explaining the situation in detail yesterday.

Former Bi-Fab worker Derek. 67, lives on the fifth floor of the 14-storey block.

And he said: “It’s not something that’s frightening me personally.

“They’ve explained the cladding will be removed quickly and I feel pretty reassured by that.

The two affected Methil tower blocks
Memorial Court, front, and Swan Court in Methil, are to be stripped of cladding. Image: Google Street View

“But some people here aren’t mobile and stay in their flats all the time.

“And now they’ve removed these fire engines. I’m annoyed about that because if there is a fire, every second counts.

“They should be brought back until the material is replaced.”

Fife Council recognises tenants may be worried but insists the risks are low and action is “purely precautionary”.

However, Derek’s view is backed by Levenmouth Labour councillors Colin Davidson and Tom Adams.

‘We should do everything we can to reduce tenants’ anxiety’

Both praised Fife Council’s head of housing John Mills for his prompt action when the issue emerged.

“They’re taking it seriously and they’re acting quickly,” Mr Adams said.

Tom Adams said north east Fife taxi results were atrocious.
Methil Labour councillor Tom Adams.

“But we should be calling for the height appliance and the Methil pump to be brought back until the problem is fixed.”

And Mr Davidson added: “We should be doing everything we can to reassure tenants and reduce anxiety.

“At the very least, we should be asking for the return of these fire appliances.

“And we should also consider having one caretaker in each block, rather than one between the two.”

Methil high rise cladding issue raised in 2018

A consultant’s report raised potential problems with the Methil high rise cladding last week.

The phenolic tile, installed a decade ago, met safety standards at the time.

However, fire breaks were not installed as they should have been.

The Courier revealed in 2018 that the cladding used in Methil did not meet recommendations issued by Scottish Government fire safety experts.

And the Scottish Tenant’s Organisation called for its removal in 2021.

However, the council said it was safe and met building standards requirements.

And this was backed up by rigorous testing and inspections, they said.

It is understood the consultants have now claimed the tiles are combustible, a claim still disputed by Fife Council.

And that, combined with the lack of fire breaks, poses a potential risk.

While Fife Council insists the risk is low, it will remove the material as soon as possible.

