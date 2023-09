Man, 61, arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Glenrothes Lidl car park

A 61-year-old man has been charged following a “disturbance” in a Fife supermarket car park.

The incident took place at Lidl on Leslie Road in Glenrothes at around 11am on Saturday.

Police say the man has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at a premises on Leslie Road, Glenrothes around 11.05am on Saturday, 16 September.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

Lidl has been contacted for comment.