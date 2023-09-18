Adam Smith Theatre’s £7.8m transformation revealed in pictures ahead of this weekend’s grand gala reopening

Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre officially throws open its doors this weekend following a three-year closure.

The grand gala reopening will unveil a £7.8 million transformation and a new name.

Now just called The Adam Smith, it aims to reflect the fact the long-established venue is more than just a theatre.

Other changes include a revamped auditorium, new-look entrance, bar and cafe and a new design suite.

And there are new dressing rooms for performers.

While the building had a soft opening in June, this Saturday’s red carpet event is the first time the entire building will be open to the public.

And the “Lights On Grand Opening” celebration will involve performances by a host of local amateur groups.

It will showcase the very best of local talent with an evening of singing, music, drama and dance, all hosted by actor and DJ Grant Stott.

Some of the venue’s main changes can be seen in new photos released by Adam Smith operators OnFife.

Adam Smith Kirkcaldy: Upstairs unrecognisable following refurbishment

Upstairs, the Beveridge Suite is unrecognisable following a complete makeover.

Previously used as a function suite, it can now host everything from wedding receptions to performances.

It is next to a new multi-purpose room called The Exchange, which will host smaller meetings and events.

Also on the upper floor is a new seating area with comfortable couches, new decor and new carpeting.

Meanwhile, the main auditorium has undergone a complete revamp with new decor, seating and technical equipment.

Downstairs bar, cafe and design suite for professionals

Downstairs, the box office now sits in the middle of the new-look foyer.

And the cafe and bar look completely different.

A whole new design suite for creative professionals has also been introduced.

And there is a new multi-purpose meeting room called The Exchange.

This can be used for business and corporate events.

Reopening will be ‘experience to remember’

The Adam Smith also has a new manager, who has moved to Kirkcaldy from Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Ayesha Nickson said the building had been transformed from a traditional theatre to a creative hub with lots to offer.

And ahead of the grand reopening, OnFife director of creative development Michelle Sweeney said: “We are so excited to have the doors open once again.

“So get your glad rags on and join us for what promises to be a true experience to remember.”