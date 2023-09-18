Adam Smith Theatre’s £7.8m transformation revealed in pictures ahead of this weekend’s grand gala reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Smith Theatre’s £7.8m transformation revealed in pictures ahead of this weekend’s grand gala reopening

The photos give a sneak peek at some of the major changes at the Kirkcaldy venue, ahead of its grand opening on Saturday.

By Claire Warrender
The Adam Smith's main auditorium has had a facelift.
The Adam Smith's main auditorium has had a facelift. Image: Supplied by OnFife.

Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre officially throws open its doors this weekend following a three-year closure.

The grand gala reopening will unveil a £7.8 million transformation and a new name.

Now just called The Adam Smith, it aims to reflect the fact the long-established venue is more than just a theatre.

The Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy opens this Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.

Other changes include a revamped auditorium, new-look entrance, bar and cafe and a new design suite.

And there are new dressing rooms for performers.

While the building had a soft opening in June, this Saturday’s red carpet event is the first time the entire building will be open to the public.

And the “Lights On Grand Opening” celebration will involve performances by a host of local amateur groups.

It will showcase the very best of local talent with an evening of singing, music, drama and dance, all hosted by actor and DJ Grant Stott.

Some of the venue’s main changes can be seen in new photos released by Adam Smith operators OnFife.

Adam Smith Kirkcaldy: Upstairs unrecognisable following refurbishment

Upstairs, the Beveridge Suite is unrecognisable following a complete makeover.

Previously used as a function suite, it can now host everything from wedding receptions to performances.

It is next to a new multi-purpose room called The Exchange, which will host smaller meetings and events.

The Adam Smith Theatre's new-look Beveridge Suite. Image: Supplied by OnFife.
The Adam Smith Kirkcaldy’s new-look Beveridge Suite. Image: Supplied by OnFife.

Also on the upper floor is a new seating area with comfortable couches, new decor and new carpeting.

A new seating and meeting area in the upper foyer.
A new seating and meeting area in the upper foyer. Image: Supplied by OnFife.

Meanwhile, the main auditorium has undergone a complete revamp with new decor, seating and technical equipment.

Downstairs bar, cafe and design suite for professionals

Downstairs, the box office now sits in the middle of the new-look foyer.

And the cafe and bar look completely different.

A whole new design suite for creative professionals has also been introduced.

The new design suite at the Adam Smith.
The new design suite at the Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by OnFife.

And there is a new multi-purpose meeting room called The Exchange.

This can be used for business and corporate events.

Reopening will be ‘experience to remember’

The Adam Smith also has a new manager, who has moved to Kirkcaldy from Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Ayesha Nickson said the building had been transformed from a traditional theatre to a creative hub with lots to offer.

And ahead of the grand reopening, OnFife director of creative development Michelle Sweeney said: “We are so excited to have the doors open once again.

“So get your glad rags on and join us for what promises to be a true experience to remember.”

