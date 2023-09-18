Inverkeithing High School pupil dies suddenly

An Inverkeithing High School pupil has died suddenly.

Parents and pupils were informed of the “untimely death” of the student, at the weekend, on Monday afternoon.

In his letter, headteacher Mr Ian Adair said the thoughts and prayers of staff at the Fife school were with the young person’s family.

‘Tragic events’ at Inverkeithing High School

He wrote: “It is with profound sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the untimely death of one of our students over the weekend.

“Whilst I am not in a position just now to share any details surrounding these tragic events, I want to reassure you that supports will be put in place in school, from tomorrow, for anyone affected by what has happened.”

He added: “If your young person needs space to talk with a member of our Support staff – including colleagues from the Educational Psychology Service – please ask them to make their way to the Pupil Support Base at any time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular.”

More to follow.