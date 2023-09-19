Ambitious Crail Airfield tourism plans include 91 holiday units, cinema and gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Ambitious Crail Airfield tourism plans include 91 holiday units, cinema and gym

More details of the proposed major development have been revealed in a new planning application.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Crail Airfield plans have been revealed
Crail Airfield. Image: Ground Development Ltd.

Plans for a major holiday and tourist destination at Crail Airfield could include a cinema and gym.

Planning documents have revealed some of the listed buildings on the site could be renovated to include the leisure facilities.

A proposal of application notice submitted in March announced hopes to transform the former military base in Fife’s East Neuk.

Crail Airfield could be transformed if plans are approved.
Crail Airfield could be transformed if plans are approved. Image: Ground Developments Ltd.

And more information is now provided by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd in a detailed planning application.

Plans include a hotel, events area. 91 holiday units and an open-air museum.

Plans include an open-air museum. Image: Ground Development Ltd.

The museum would include commentary on the site’s military history.

An events area with cafe and office space is also proposed.

Crail Airfield plans include workers’ accommodation

And the site could become home to seasonal workers with the construction of affordable, short-term accommodation.

Meanwhile, 40 acres would be given over to rewilding.

Crail Airfield plans also include a market place. Image: Ground Development Ltd.

The applicants described Crail Airfield as a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.

They said regenerating it would safeguard its long-term future.

A planning statement said: “The application is an opportunity to preserve part of the UK’s Wartime history, while creating a tourism-based destination which also brings the local community back to the site.

“The centrepiece of the technical area masterplan will be the hotel complex, including the creative adaptation of the engine & aircraft repair shop hangar, supported by high-quality leisure facilities.”

Some buildings to be demolished

If approved, the Crail Airfield plans could see some buildings on the long-vacant Second World War air base demolished.

However, some historically significant buildings could be renovated.

A demolition statement submitted with the application says: “It is simply not feasible to retain and regenerate all existing buildings due to their condition.

“Many of these are now ruinous and simply beyond salvage, thus representing a hazard to public safety.”

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.

In more recent years, it has been used for car boot sales, racing and motor events.

More from Fife

Inverkeithing High School.
Man, 17, charged with drug offence after death of teenage girl in Inverkeithing
The car driven by Liam McWatt (left) struck and killed Harry and Shirley Taggerty but he was not deemed to have driven it dangerously.
Fife double fatality crash trial: Liam McWatt cleared of causing couple's death by dangerous…
Stephen Davis
Man who died in Cowdenbeath High Street crash named
How the interior of the new Scottish Whisky Investments Falkland HQ could look.
First look at plans for Fife-based whisky HQ with one of the world's biggest…
A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2
St Andrews Parkrun hopes for a large turnout on Saturday.
St Andrews Parkrun hopes for bumper turnout as it celebrates 500th event
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
Inverkeithing High School plans
Inverkeithing High School pupil dies suddenly

Conversation