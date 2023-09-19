Ambitious Crail Airfield tourism plans include 91 holiday units, cinema and gym

Plans for a major holiday and tourist destination at Crail Airfield could include a cinema and gym.

Planning documents have revealed some of the listed buildings on the site could be renovated to include the leisure facilities.

A proposal of application notice submitted in March announced hopes to transform the former military base in Fife’s East Neuk.

And more information is now provided by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd in a detailed planning application.

Plans include a hotel, events area. 91 holiday units and an open-air museum.

The museum would include commentary on the site’s military history.

An events area with cafe and office space is also proposed.

Crail Airfield plans include workers’ accommodation

And the site could become home to seasonal workers with the construction of affordable, short-term accommodation.

Meanwhile, 40 acres would be given over to rewilding.

The applicants described Crail Airfield as a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.

They said regenerating it would safeguard its long-term future.

A planning statement said: “The application is an opportunity to preserve part of the UK’s Wartime history, while creating a tourism-based destination which also brings the local community back to the site.

“The centrepiece of the technical area masterplan will be the hotel complex, including the creative adaptation of the engine & aircraft repair shop hangar, supported by high-quality leisure facilities.”

Some buildings to be demolished

If approved, the Crail Airfield plans could see some buildings on the long-vacant Second World War air base demolished.

However, some historically significant buildings could be renovated.

A demolition statement submitted with the application says: “It is simply not feasible to retain and regenerate all existing buildings due to their condition.

“Many of these are now ruinous and simply beyond salvage, thus representing a hazard to public safety.”

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.

In more recent years, it has been used for car boot sales, racing and motor events.