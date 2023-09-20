Patients left wandering around as Fife vaccination clinic cancelled without notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Patients left wandering around as Fife vaccination clinic cancelled without notice

A councillor who had an appointment booked in Buckhaven branded the situation shambolic after he was told by a cleaner he would not receive his jabs.

By Claire Warrender
People had booked Covid jabs at Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven
Vaccination clinics were cancelled at Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Patients were left wandering around a Fife hospital in confusion this week after a winter vaccination clinic was cancelled without notice.

Several people turned up at Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven on Tuesday after booking appointments for Covid and flu jags.

However, they found no staff to administer the vaccines and no information about what to do.

Among them was Levenmouth Labour councillor Colin Davidson, who said he was informed by a cleaner the clinic had been called off.

Councillor Colin Davidson went for a Covid jab in Buckhaven but the clinic had been cancelled.
Councillor Colin Davidson went for a Covid jab in Buckhaven but the clinic had been cancelled.

He had received a reminder to attend the clinic the previous day.

And he said: “There were quite a few angry people there and some others who were getting quite anxious.

“The receptionist from the GP surgery within the hospital said she’d had a lot of enquiries about what was going on.

“But it was nothing to do with her and all she could do was hand out a phone number.”

Alternative clinics in Glenrothes

Fife’s flu vaccination programme started on September 4, with some groups also receiving Covid jabs from Monday this week.

Mr Davidson booked his appointment for both vaccines around four weeks ago.

However, there has since been a change to national guidance to ensure more vulnerable groups are vaccinated first.

This follows identification of a new Covid variant.

This year’s winter vaccination programme is up and running across Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

And it meant a clinic at Randolph Wemyss had to be called off.

NHS Fife said 23 people had appointments there on Tuesday.

Most were notified in advance by phone or letter, although some were missed.

Lisa Cooper, head of NHS Fife’s pharmacy and preventative care service, said staff had begun contacting affected people to apologise and help rearrange appointments.

Mr Davidson said: “I was told letters were sent out to say the clinic was off but I certainly didn’t receive one. It’s shambolic.

“I had a look online and the first alternative appointments at Randolph Wemyss are in December.”

Mr Davidson did eventually receive his vaccinations but had to make a 14-mile round tip to Glenrothes.

Apologies after previous Fife vaccination issues

It’s not the first time NHS Fife has had issues with its vaccination programme.

In September 2020, health bosses apologised after the flu vaccination programme was plunged into chaos when 75,000 letters were sent out to older patients at the same time.

Only eight call handlers had been employed and the system was designed to answer 12,000 calls a week.

However, it became jammed by around 1,000 attempts to get through every hour.

Then, in February 2021, further apologies were issued when around 7,000 Covid-19 jabs were wrongly scheduled due to a national IT glitch.

This led to hundreds of Fife pensioners queueing outside vaccination centres in the snow.

However, the vaccination programme has been declared a success overall with more than 10 million doses administered in Scotland in its first year alone.

More from Fife

James Maxwell's gun and ammunition were intercepted by police.
Fife gun buyer's internet history included Dunblane atrocity and primary school searches
Andrew Grieve.
Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose
Inverkeithing High School.
Man, 17, charged with drug offence after death of teenage girl in Inverkeithing
The car driven by Liam McWatt (left) struck and killed Harry and Shirley Taggerty but he was not deemed to have driven it dangerously.
Fife double fatality crash trial: Liam McWatt cleared of causing couple's death by dangerous…
Stephen Davis
Man who died in alleged Cowdenbeath hit-and-run had lost partner just weeks earlier
Crail Airfield plans have been revealed
Ambitious Crail Airfield tourism plans include 91 holiday units, cinema and gym
How the interior of the new Scottish Whisky Investments Falkland HQ could look.
First look at plans for Fife-based whisky HQ with one of the world's biggest…
A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2

Conversation