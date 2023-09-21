Four boys charged after items thrown from M90 flyover in Fife

Four boys have been charged after items were thrown from a flyover onto a motorway in Fife.

Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys were charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” after a series of items were thrown from the Kelty flyover onto the M90.

The teenagers were charged after several incidents between August 21 and August 29.

Police say an 11-year-old suspect was too young to be charged.

The charge sheet says that a motorbike frame was thrown onto a lorry on August 21, and tyres were thrown two days later – damaging a vehicle.

It adds that on August 28, unknown objects damaged a car windscreen. The following day a crash was caused, again by unknown objects.