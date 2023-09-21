Fife Four boys charged after items thrown from M90 flyover in Fife Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys have been charged. By Andrew Robson September 21 2023, 5.03pm Share Four boys charged after items thrown from M90 flyover in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4747388/boys-charged-m90-kelty-flyover/ Copy Link Kelty flyover, as viewed from the M90. Image: Google Street View. Four boys have been charged after items were thrown from a flyover onto a motorway in Fife. Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys were charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” after a series of items were thrown from the Kelty flyover onto the M90. The teenagers were charged after several incidents between August 21 and August 29. Police say an 11-year-old suspect was too young to be charged. The charge sheet says that a motorbike frame was thrown onto a lorry on August 21, and tyres were thrown two days later – damaging a vehicle. It adds that on August 28, unknown objects damaged a car windscreen. The following day a crash was caused, again by unknown objects.