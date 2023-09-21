Inverkeithing schoolgirl who died suddenly named locally

The Inverkeithing High School pupil who died in the early hours of Monday has been named locally as Carly Kilpatrick.

Tributes have been pouring in since Carly’s death at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

Flowers, balloons and toys were left outside the school on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the community struggles to get to grips with the tragic news.

Tributes and flowers for Carly

Meanwhile, local football side Inverkeithing United has suspended all training as a mark of respect.

In a post on social media, the club said: “As a mark of respect for local girl Carly Kilpatrick, who tragically passed away earlier this week, all training at Inverkeithing High Community Use is cancelled this evening.

“Our condolences go out to all of Carly’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Messages of condolence and sympathy were left on many of the flowers left outside the school.

One read: “Carly, you were an absolute angel and you will be missed so much.

“Will miss your beautiful face and your smile. I know you will be looking down on us.”

Another said: “You will always have a special place in our hearts.

“Sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Tributes have also been left on social media with one friend saying: “This is heart-breaking, so sorry.”

Another wrote: “Fly high beautiful Carly.”

Police were called to a house in the Fife town at around 2.45am on Monday after reports of a girl falling ill.

Carly was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

‘Profound sadness’

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

News of the tragedy was announced on Monday by Inverkeithing High School head teacher, Ian Adair, in an email to parents of pupils at the school.

Mr Adair said: “It is with profound sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the untimely death of one of our students over the weekend.

“Whilst I am not in a position just now to share any details surrounding these tragic events, I want to reassure you that supports will be put in place in school, from tomorrow, for anyone affected by what has happened.

“If your young person needs space to talk with a member of our Support staff – including colleagues from the Educational Psychology Service – please ask them to make their way to the Pupil Support Base at any time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular.”

17-year-old male arrested in connection with a drugs offence

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Monday, officers were called to a report of a teenage girl taking unwell within a property in Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended, and she was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

“A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”