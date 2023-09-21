Inverkeithing schoolgirl who died suddenly named locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inverkeithing schoolgirl who died suddenly named locally

The teenager was rushed to Victoria Hospital in the early hours of Monday but died a short time later.

By Lindsey Hamilton
inverkeithing pupil
Tributes left outside the school. Image: Supplied

The Inverkeithing High School pupil who died in the early hours of Monday has been named locally as Carly Kilpatrick.

Tributes have been pouring in since Carly’s death at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

Flowers, balloons and toys were left outside the school on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the community struggles to get to grips with the tragic news.

Tributes and flowers for Carly

Meanwhile, local football side Inverkeithing United has suspended all training as a mark of respect.

In a post on social media, the club said: “As a mark of respect for local girl Carly Kilpatrick, who tragically passed away earlier this week, all training at Inverkeithing High Community Use is cancelled this evening.

“Our condolences go out to all of Carly’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Messages of condolence and sympathy were left on many of the flowers left outside the school.

inverkeithing pupil
Floral tributes outside the school. Image: Supplied

One read: “Carly, you were an absolute angel and you will be missed so much.

“Will miss your beautiful face and your smile. I know you will be looking down on us.”

Another said: “You will always have a special place in our hearts.

“Sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Tributes have also been left on social media with one friend saying: “This is heart-breaking, so sorry.”

Another wrote: “Fly high beautiful Carly.”

Flowers and balloons on the fence at Inverkeithing High School following the pupil's death
Flowers and balloons on the fence at Inverkeithing High School following the pupil’s death. Image: Supplied

Police were called to a house in the Fife town at around 2.45am on Monday after reports of a girl falling ill.

Carly was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

‘Profound sadness’

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

News of the tragedy was announced on Monday by Inverkeithing High School head teacher, Ian Adair, in an email to parents of pupils at the school.

Mr Adair said: “It is with profound sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the untimely death of one of our students over the weekend.

“Whilst I am not in a position just now to share any details surrounding these tragic events, I want to reassure you that supports will be put in place in school, from tomorrow, for anyone affected by what has happened.

inverkeithing death
Toys and flowers left outside the school. Image: Supplied

“If your young person needs space to talk with a member of our Support staff – including colleagues from the Educational Psychology Service – please ask them to make their way to the Pupil Support Base at any time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular.”

17-year-old male arrested in connection with a drugs offence

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Monday, officers were called to a report of a teenage girl taking unwell within a property in Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended, and she was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

“A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Flowers and balloons on the fence at Inverkeithing High School following the pupil's death
