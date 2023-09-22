Devastated Fife family pay tribute to ‘loving’ pupil and keen footballer after death aged 14

The devastated family of a Fife girl who died suddenly have paid tribute to the “loving” 14-year-old.

Carly Kilpatrick, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was taken to hospital after falling unwell in the early hours of Monday.

She died a short time later.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a police investigation is continuing.

A 17-year-old man has since been charged in connection with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland on Friday, Carly’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.

“She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.

“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Carly.’’

Flowers, balloons and toys have been left outside Inverkeithing High as the community comes to terms with the tragedy.