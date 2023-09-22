Devastated Fife family pay tribute to ‘loving’ pupil and keen footballer after death aged 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Devastated Fife family pay tribute to ‘loving’ pupil and keen footballer after death aged 14

Carly Kilpatrick, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, died suddenly in the early hours of Monday.

By Chloe Burrell
Carly Kilpatrick from Inverkeithing.
Image: Police Scotland

The devastated family of a Fife girl who died suddenly have paid tribute to the “loving” 14-year-old.

Carly Kilpatrick, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was taken to hospital after falling unwell in the early hours of Monday.

She died a short time later.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a police investigation is continuing.

A 17-year-old man has since been charged in connection with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

Carly Kilpatrick: Inverkeithing family ‘devastated’ by loss

In a statement issued through Police Scotland on Friday, Carly’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.

“She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.

Tributes left at Inverkeithing High School for Carly Kilpatrick.
Image: Supplied

“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Carly.’’

Flowers, balloons and toys have been left outside Inverkeithing High as the community comes to terms with the tragedy.

