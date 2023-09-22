New R&A captain Neil Donaldson drives into office to the sound of cannon fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New R&A captain Neil Donaldson drives into office to the sound of cannon fire

A large crowd gathered as the former timber firm boss took up office in traditional fashion.

By Claire Warrender
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson tees off to the sound of a cannon firing
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson tees off to the sound of a cannon firing. Image: Supplied by The R&A.

Fife businessman Neil Donaldson has driven his way into office as the new captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In keeping with tradition, the 68-year-old hit a drive on the first tee of the Old Course to the sound of a cannon firing at 8am on Friday.

And a large crowd, including past captains, gathered to watch the ceremony.

Mr Donaldson will serve as an ambassador for the R&A over the next year, supporting work to develop golf around the world.

He will also attend its professional and amateur championships.

Captain buys back ball with gold sovereign

After hitting his shot, Mr Donaldson said: “It is quite an experience to hit a drive from the first tee of the Old Course with so many people watching.

“I must admit to feeling a little nervous but I really enjoyed it and was pleased to hit a decent shot.”

R&A captain is an elected office.

And tradition dictates the new head buys back his ball from the caddie who retrieves it with a gold sovereign.

This year saw the presentation of the first sovereign bearing the head of King Charles II.

New R&A captain Mr Donaldson, left, presents a gold sovereign to Mr Clark.
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson, left, presents a gold sovereign to Mr Clark. Image: Supplied by The R&A.

And the lucky recipient was Anthony Clark, who has caddied at the links since 2015.

Mr Clark pledged to keep the coin on his mantelpiece.

Who is new R&A captain Neil Donaldson?

Born in Perth and raised in Fife, Neil Donaldson has been a member of the R&A since 1992 and has a handicap of 13.4.

He retired as head of Fife-based timber specialist James Donaldson and Sons in 2020.

He is also a former chairman of investment trust Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and of the Securities Trust of Scotland.

And he is on the board of the Old Course, Ltd, which oversees the Old Course Hotel.

He was previously chairman of Crieff Hydro for 10 years.

Mr Donaldson is also involved in a number of charities, including the Donaldson Leadership Academy, which he founded in 2008.

The businessman lives in St Andrews with wife Val and has three children and eight grandchildren.

