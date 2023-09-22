New R&A captain Neil Donaldson drives into office to the sound of cannon fire

Fife businessman Neil Donaldson has driven his way into office as the new captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In keeping with tradition, the 68-year-old hit a drive on the first tee of the Old Course to the sound of a cannon firing at 8am on Friday.

And a large crowd, including past captains, gathered to watch the ceremony.

Mr Donaldson will serve as an ambassador for the R&A over the next year, supporting work to develop golf around the world.

He will also attend its professional and amateur championships.

Captain buys back ball with gold sovereign

After hitting his shot, Mr Donaldson said: “It is quite an experience to hit a drive from the first tee of the Old Course with so many people watching.

“I must admit to feeling a little nervous but I really enjoyed it and was pleased to hit a decent shot.”

The town of St Andrews comes out to see the new Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Neil Donaldson drive in to start his year in office. 🏌️‍♂️💣 pic.twitter.com/BkPEhf1J6v — The R&A (@RandA) September 22, 2023

R&A captain is an elected office.

And tradition dictates the new head buys back his ball from the caddie who retrieves it with a gold sovereign.

This year saw the presentation of the first sovereign bearing the head of King Charles II.

And the lucky recipient was Anthony Clark, who has caddied at the links since 2015.

Mr Clark pledged to keep the coin on his mantelpiece.

Who is new R&A captain Neil Donaldson?

Born in Perth and raised in Fife, Neil Donaldson has been a member of the R&A since 1992 and has a handicap of 13.4.

He retired as head of Fife-based timber specialist James Donaldson and Sons in 2020.

He is also a former chairman of investment trust Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and of the Securities Trust of Scotland.

And he is on the board of the Old Course, Ltd, which oversees the Old Course Hotel.

He was previously chairman of Crieff Hydro for 10 years.

Mr Donaldson is also involved in a number of charities, including the Donaldson Leadership Academy, which he founded in 2008.

The businessman lives in St Andrews with wife Val and has three children and eight grandchildren.