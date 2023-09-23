Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Fife

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in Fife.

The incident happened on the B922 near Cluny at it’s junction with Strathore Road on Saturday afternoon.

No details of the motorcyclist’s injuries have been revealed.

Biker taken to hospital for treatment

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Saturday, 23 September, 2023, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcycle on the B922 at its junction with Strathore Road.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The road was closed but has since reopened.