Home News Fife

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Fife

The B922 was closed at the Strathore junction following the incident on Saturday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife motorbike crash
The scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in Fife.

The incident happened on the B922 near Cluny at it’s junction with Strathore Road on Saturday afternoon.

No details of the motorcyclist’s injuries have been revealed.

Biker taken to hospital for treatment

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Saturday, 23 September, 2023, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcycle on the B922 at its junction with Strathore Road.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The road was closed but has since reopened.

