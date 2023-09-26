Methil shop giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by school strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methil shop giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by school strikes

One Stop Shop on Wellesley Road is holding a barbecue between noon and 3pm on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
General view of One Stop Shop in Methil
One Stop Shop in Methil is holding the giveaway. Image: One Stop Shop

A Methil shop is giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by the school strikes on Tuesday.

One Stop Shop on Wellesley Road is holding a barbecue between noon and 3pm.

Store boss Faz Latif says he took the decision to give local children something to do.

Locals have applauded the shop for the “fantastic gesture”.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Faz said staff were already busy buttering rolls in preparation for the barbecue.

Faz Latif with his children inside One Stop Shop. Image: Faz Latif

He said: “We announced yesterday that we were going to be doing something.

“Staff have been busy this morning cutting rolls and we’re expecting a good turnout.

“Rich or poor, it doesn’t matter, it’s for every kid.

“We’ll be cooking the burgers on the barbecue.”

Leven shop praised for ‘lovely thing’

Dozens of locals have praised the shop for the initiative.

One person wrote: “What a lovely thing to do for the kids.”

Another said the store was a “total credit to the community”.

All schools across Fife are shut between Tuesday and Thursday, despite two out of three unions involved in a pay dispute suspending strike action.

The Courier has a full explainer on the school strikes and details on what happens next.

Conversation