Methil shop giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by school strikes

A Methil shop is giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by the school strikes on Tuesday.

One Stop Shop on Wellesley Road is holding a barbecue between noon and 3pm.

Store boss Faz Latif says he took the decision to give local children something to do.

Locals have applauded the shop for the “fantastic gesture”.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Faz said staff were already busy buttering rolls in preparation for the barbecue.

He said: “We announced yesterday that we were going to be doing something.

“Staff have been busy this morning cutting rolls and we’re expecting a good turnout.

“Rich or poor, it doesn’t matter, it’s for every kid.

“We’ll be cooking the burgers on the barbecue.”

Leven shop praised for ‘lovely thing’

Dozens of locals have praised the shop for the initiative.

One person wrote: “What a lovely thing to do for the kids.”

Another said the store was a “total credit to the community”.

All schools across Fife are shut between Tuesday and Thursday, despite two out of three unions involved in a pay dispute suspending strike action.

The Courier has a full explainer on the school strikes and details on what happens next.