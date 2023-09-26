Burning tyre thrown into oncoming traffic on busy Glenrothes road

Police are hunting yobs who threw a burning tyre into oncoming traffic on a busy Glenrothes road.

Youngsters were seen chucking the tyre from a wooded area onto Western Avenue on Monday night.

A driver reported seeing the tyre bouncing across the road, narrowly missing a van, at around 7.50pm.

A number of others also reported seeing the item still on fire at the roadside.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was put out.

Glenrothes burning tyre incident branded ‘reckless’ by police

No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged, but the incident has been branded “reckless” by police.

Community Sergeant David McCabe said: “This was a reckless act and is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

“It is very fortunate that no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“We believe the youths made off in the direction of Collydean.

‘This kind of behaviour is unacceptable’

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation, including dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police, quoting incident number 3457 of September 25.

The incident follows a spate of incidents where objects have been thrown at vehicles from bridges in the Glenrothes area.

In August, a 14-year-old boy was charged after a concrete slab smashed a taxi on the B921 Kinglassie Road.