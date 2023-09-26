Plans submitted to convert East Neuk bakery into homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans submitted to convert East Neuk bakery into homes

GH Barnett wants to transform its Cellardyke shop into a house and flats.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Barnett's bakery in Cellardyke.
Barnett's bakery in Cellardyke.

An East Neuk bakery could be transformed into homes if planning permission is granted.

Plans have been submitted to convert Barnett’s Bakery in Cellardyke into a house and four flats.

GH Barnett & Son wants to convert the building at 35 Rodger Street.

Barnett's in Cellardyke is famous for its scones.
GH Barnett in Cellardyke is famous for its scones.

If approved, the original tenement would become a three-bedroom house while the building’s extension would be subdivided to create four one-bedroom flats.

Developers say all historical elements such as cornicing, wooden panelling and fireplaces would be restored and maintained throughout the property.

A planning statement claims the proposals would be a “sustainable and beneficial change to the current site.”

It continued: “The proposal does not diminish the architectural integrity, historic fabric or elements of special interest of the listed building and does not adversely impact the character of the environment”

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

GH Barnett and Sons is family-run and has been in Cellardyke for more than 70 years.

It also has several other outlets across the East Neuk.

More from Fife

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship
Western Avenue in Glenrothes.
Burning tyre thrown into oncoming traffic on busy Glenrothes road
General view of One Stop Shop in Methil
Methil shop giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by school strikes
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
A minute applause was held for Dunfermline fan, Kray Bathgate at Saturday's game.
Kray Bathgate: Family of Dunfermline fan, 18, say tributes will 'stay with them forever'
The bus in Kirkcaldy with its windows smashed after the crash
Kirkcaldy bus's windows smashed in crash with truck carrying logs
Kirkcaldy dad wins The Wheel
Fife dad who won £92k on TV quiz reveals boss phoned to make sure…
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
Fife cider shop to open bar area
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years

Conversation