Plans submitted to convert East Neuk bakery into homes

An East Neuk bakery could be transformed into homes if planning permission is granted.

Plans have been submitted to convert Barnett’s Bakery in Cellardyke into a house and four flats.

GH Barnett & Son wants to convert the building at 35 Rodger Street.

If approved, the original tenement would become a three-bedroom house while the building’s extension would be subdivided to create four one-bedroom flats.

Developers say all historical elements such as cornicing, wooden panelling and fireplaces would be restored and maintained throughout the property.

A planning statement claims the proposals would be a “sustainable and beneficial change to the current site.”

It continued: “The proposal does not diminish the architectural integrity, historic fabric or elements of special interest of the listed building and does not adversely impact the character of the environment”

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

GH Barnett and Sons is family-run and has been in Cellardyke for more than 70 years.

It also has several other outlets across the East Neuk.