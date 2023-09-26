Fife hotel with views of the Forth submits plans for glamping pods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife hotel with views of the Forth submits plans for glamping pods

The Inn at Charlestown says the venture will ensure its ongoing success.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The Inn at Charlestown.
The Inn at Charlestown. Image: Google.

A century-old Fife hotel has applied to install glamping pods in its grounds to ensure its long-term success.

The Inn at Charlestown says the hotel industry is struggling thanks to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

However, it hopes to buck the trend by introducing four accommodation pods in its rear garden.

The country hotel is just a ten-minute drive from Dunfermline.

But it boasts views over the Firth of Forth, the Pentland Hills and the Forth Bridges.

And it is popular for weddings and with people walking the Fife Coastal Path.

Inn at Charlestown going from strength to strength

Previously known as the Elgin Hotel, the business has operated for more than 100 years.

However, planning papers state revenue fell significantly before it was bought over by Steven Campbell in 2020, due to the need for modernisation.

Mr Campbell wanted to create a hotel and restaurant in a modern Scottish style.

The Inn at Charlestown overlooks the Firth of Forth. Image: Google.

And, according to the papers, The Inn is now going “from strength to strength.”

Turnover has doubled since the previous owners’ last full year, and 50 weddings are expected to take place in 2023-24.

However, developers said: “The hotel industry is currently struggling due to the increased costs of supplies and reduced consumer spending with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Many hotels and other businesses will close. However, this investment will ensure the long-term success of the hotel.”

Additional accommodation needed

The planning statement continued: “The proposed plans for The Inn at Charlestown have been carefully thought through and will allow the hotel to be improved while remaining open and safeguarding existing jobs.”

The ground earmarked for glamping is currently unused garden space.

And developers say the additional accommodation is needed as the business expands.

“During the middle of 2022 the hotel ran at 95% occupancy,” they said.

“With the number of future weddings and events booked and the increased marketing of the Fife Coastal Path by Fife Tourism Partnership, additional accommodation is required for the continued growth of the business.

“The proposed pods are fantastic additional accommodation as they can be installed in a matter of hours with minimal disruption to the rest of the hotel and neighbouring properties.”

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

More from Fife

A picket line for the Unison school strikes at St Fergus Primary School in Ardler
'Every chance' of more school strikes says Dundee union chief as workers take to…
Colin Nish leaves court.
Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship
Barnett's bakery in Cellardyke.
Plans submitted to convert East Neuk bakery into homes
Western Avenue in Glenrothes.
Burning tyre thrown into oncoming traffic on busy Glenrothes road
General view of One Stop Shop in Methil
Methil shop giving away free burgers and juice for kids affected by school strikes
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
A minute applause was held for Dunfermline fan, Kray Bathgate at Saturday's game.
Kray Bathgate: Family of Dunfermline fan, 18, say tributes will 'stay with them forever'
The bus in Kirkcaldy with its windows smashed after the crash
Kirkcaldy bus's windows smashed in crash with truck carrying logs
Kirkcaldy dad wins The Wheel
Fife dad who won £92k on TV quiz reveals boss phoned to make sure…

Conversation