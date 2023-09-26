Fife hotel with views of the Forth submits plans for glamping pods

A century-old Fife hotel has applied to install glamping pods in its grounds to ensure its long-term success.

The Inn at Charlestown says the hotel industry is struggling thanks to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

However, it hopes to buck the trend by introducing four accommodation pods in its rear garden.

The country hotel is just a ten-minute drive from Dunfermline.

But it boasts views over the Firth of Forth, the Pentland Hills and the Forth Bridges.

And it is popular for weddings and with people walking the Fife Coastal Path.

Inn at Charlestown going from strength to strength

Previously known as the Elgin Hotel, the business has operated for more than 100 years.

However, planning papers state revenue fell significantly before it was bought over by Steven Campbell in 2020, due to the need for modernisation.

Mr Campbell wanted to create a hotel and restaurant in a modern Scottish style.

And, according to the papers, The Inn is now going “from strength to strength.”

Turnover has doubled since the previous owners’ last full year, and 50 weddings are expected to take place in 2023-24.

However, developers said: “The hotel industry is currently struggling due to the increased costs of supplies and reduced consumer spending with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Many hotels and other businesses will close. However, this investment will ensure the long-term success of the hotel.”

Additional accommodation needed

The planning statement continued: “The proposed plans for The Inn at Charlestown have been carefully thought through and will allow the hotel to be improved while remaining open and safeguarding existing jobs.”

The ground earmarked for glamping is currently unused garden space.

And developers say the additional accommodation is needed as the business expands.

“During the middle of 2022 the hotel ran at 95% occupancy,” they said.

“With the number of future weddings and events booked and the increased marketing of the Fife Coastal Path by Fife Tourism Partnership, additional accommodation is required for the continued growth of the business.

“The proposed pods are fantastic additional accommodation as they can be installed in a matter of hours with minimal disruption to the rest of the hotel and neighbouring properties.”

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.