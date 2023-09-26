Concern growing for missing Fife man last seen in Windygates

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Fife man last seen in Windygates on Monday morning.

Dominik Migon, 32, was last seen around 8am on Monday in the Windygates area of Fife.

He’s not been in contact with family or friends since and officers are now becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Dominik is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black Puma jacket, black Puma trousers and black and red Puma trainers.

Missing Fife man last seen in Windygates on Monday

Constable Lynne Meekison leading the missing person search said concern was now growing for Dominik’s wellbeing..

She added: “We are urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dominik since Monday morning or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact us.

“Dominik, if you see this appeal please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 2609 of September 25.