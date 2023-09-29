Inverkeithing High School forced to close after kitchen blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inverkeithing High School forced to close after kitchen blaze

Parents received emails advising the school would not be opening on Friday.

By James Simpson & Neil Henderson
Firefighters were called to Inverkeithin High School on Thursday night.
Inverkeithing High School. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Inverkeithing High School has been forced to close for pupils after a kitchen blaze.

Firefighters were scrambled to the Hillend Road secondary school, shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Onlookers said the street was awash with emergency services, as crews attempted to contain the blaze at the Fife school.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Inverkeithing High School. Hillend Road, Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Parents received an email confirming the school would be closed on Friday, as the local authority and partners assess the damage.

At the height of the incident witnesses said six appliances were at the scene.

One resident, who lives just yards form the school, described seeing smoke “filling-up the canteen” area.

‘Very sad to see the building suffer like this’

He said:“Police had blocked off the entrance to the school, I could clearly see a number of fire engines down by the dining hall area of the building.

“A short time later I saw the high reach ladder being raised high over the roof of the school.

“I could also see smoke filling up the canteen and it was spreading through the building.

“As a former pupil at the school it’s a shock and very sad to see the building suffer like this.”

Emergency services closed off the surrounding streets. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another resident told The Courier that he saw a number of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entering the dining hall.

He said: “At first I could see four fire appliances including the specialist high reach vehicle down near to the dining hall.

“A further two fire engines arrived later.

“A number of firefighters wearing breathing equipment entered the dining hall and also further along the ground floor at other entrance points.

“Police had blocked the road access to the building though a number school and education officials arrived a short time later and were let through.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed appliances from Dunfermline, Burntisland and Lochgelly attended the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We received calls in connection with a fire located in a ground floor kitchen.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“We received the stop message at 12.20am.”

Police Scotland and Fife Council has been approached for comment regarding the blaze.

More from Fife

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Warm spaces will be among the cost of living support in Fife
Warm spaces and help with heating bills - how to access the support on…
Celebrations as the Together Levenmouth Hub prepares to reopen. Image: Supplied.
Celebration as Leven High Street hub prepares to reopen 11 months after Poundstretcher fire
The A915 is closed at Upper Largo after a two-vehicle crash
Police close A915 between Leven and St Andrews after two-vehicle crash
Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement
Alice Connelly walked through Leven. Image: Supplied by Jim Parker.
Fife woman Alice, 23, completes epic 4,500-mile round Britain hike in memory of dad
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Van driver whose sexual gestures terrified lone women in Methil put on Register
Police stopped Laws' drug dealing operation after spotting him littering.
Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering
Sir Michael Bonallack (right) with Peter Dawson, who succeeded him as secretary, outside The R&A clubhouse in St Andrews in 1999.
Former R&A chief Sir Michael Bonallack dies aged 88
Sewage level FIFTY times over safe limit on Fife beach sparks national crisis warning