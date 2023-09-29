Inverkeithing High School forced to close after kitchen blaze

Inverkeithing High School has been forced to close for pupils after a kitchen blaze.

Firefighters were scrambled to the Hillend Road secondary school, shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Onlookers said the street was awash with emergency services, as crews attempted to contain the blaze at the Fife school.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Parents received an email confirming the school would be closed on Friday, as the local authority and partners assess the damage.

At the height of the incident witnesses said six appliances were at the scene.

One resident, who lives just yards form the school, described seeing smoke “filling-up the canteen” area.

‘Very sad to see the building suffer like this’

He said:“Police had blocked off the entrance to the school, I could clearly see a number of fire engines down by the dining hall area of the building.

“A short time later I saw the high reach ladder being raised high over the roof of the school.

“I could also see smoke filling up the canteen and it was spreading through the building.

“As a former pupil at the school it’s a shock and very sad to see the building suffer like this.”

Another resident told The Courier that he saw a number of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entering the dining hall.

He said: “At first I could see four fire appliances including the specialist high reach vehicle down near to the dining hall.

“A further two fire engines arrived later.

“A number of firefighters wearing breathing equipment entered the dining hall and also further along the ground floor at other entrance points.

“Police had blocked the road access to the building though a number school and education officials arrived a short time later and were let through.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed appliances from Dunfermline, Burntisland and Lochgelly attended the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We received calls in connection with a fire located in a ground floor kitchen.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“We received the stop message at 12.20am.”

Police Scotland and Fife Council has been approached for comment regarding the blaze.