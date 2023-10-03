Driver airlifted to hospital as four injured in Fife crash

The driver of a car was airlifted to hospital after four people were injured in a crash in Fife.

The one-vehicle incident happened on the A955 between Coaltown of Wemyss and Kirkcaldy at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland only confirmed details of the crash on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Sunday officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A955 near to the junction with Wemyss Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was taken by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Three casualties taken to hospitals by ambulance after crash near Coaltown of Wemyss

“One person was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“Two further passengers were taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free those trapped in the car.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two appliances from Kirkcaldy.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free people trapped inside the vehicle.

“There were four casualties who were handed over to waiting ambulances, including an air ambulance, for transportation to hospital.”

The condition of those injured has not been confirmed.

