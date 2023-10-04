Ukrainian refugees plan for Fife former care home scrapped due to £5m cost

A plan to house Ukrainian refugees in a former care home has been scrapped by Fife Council.

The housing service agreed in principle to locate 30 to 40 people at Methilhaven Home in Methil, which closed last month.

However, the plan was only feasible if the Scottish Government paid for the building’s refurbishment and running costs.

And, following an inspection, it has been decided the necessary upgrade would cost too much and take too long.

Head of housing John Mills said early estimates found up to £5 million of work may be needed during a two-year conversion.

Work not financially viable

Mr Mills said: “We had hoped the former care home could be used as temporary accommodation but it depended on the Scottish Government funding and a positive feasibility study.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not viable financially to do the conversion work that would be needed.

“Estimates from the feasibility study suggest it could cost up to £5m and take up to two years to convert the building.

“Following this feedback the Scottish Government has confirmed it won’t be progressed under the Ukrainian Resettlement Directorate.

“The site will be used as part of the next phase of our affordable housing programme.”

Methil care home site to be used for new council houses

Methilhaven Home was ruled unfit for purpose several years ago

And residents have now moved to a purpose-built care village nearby.

The old Methil care home building was already earmarked for demolition before the plan to house refugees was mooted.

However, the council had hoped to make it habitable for Ukrainian mothers and children for around two to three years.

The authority’s housing stock us under extreme pressure as it tackles rising homelessness levels.

And it means other forms of accommodation are being looked at.

Fife Council’s SNP leader David Alexander said: “It’s going to be flattened and the site used to build new council houses.

“Housing is the biggest crisis we’re facing right now.”