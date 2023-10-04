Ukrainian refugees plan for Fife former care home scrapped due to £5m cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian refugees plan for Fife former care home scrapped due to £5m cost

A study found it would cost too much and take too long to convert the Methil home, which closed to residents last month.

By Claire Warrender
Methilhaven Home in Methil will not house Ukrainian refugees.
Methilhaven Home in Methil is not fit to house Ukrainian refugees. Image: Google Street View.

A plan to house Ukrainian refugees in a former care home has been scrapped by Fife Council.

The housing service agreed in principle to locate 30 to 40 people at Methilhaven Home in Methil, which closed last month.

Methilhaven Home in Methil closed last month.
The Methil care home would have been home to around 40 refugees. Image: Google Street View.

However, the plan was only feasible if the Scottish Government paid for the building’s refurbishment and running costs.

And, following an inspection, it has been decided the necessary upgrade would cost too much and take too long.

Head of housing John Mills said early estimates found up to £5 million of work may be needed during a two-year conversion.

Work not financially viable

Mr Mills said: “We had hoped the former care home could be used as temporary accommodation but it depended on the Scottish Government funding and a positive feasibility study.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not viable financially to do the conversion work that would be needed.

“Estimates from the feasibility study suggest it could cost up to £5m and take up to two years to convert the building.

“Following this feedback the Scottish Government has confirmed it won’t be progressed under the Ukrainian Resettlement Directorate.

“The site will be used as part of the next phase of our affordable housing programme.”

Methil care home site to be used for new council houses

Methilhaven Home was ruled unfit for purpose several years ago

And residents have now moved to a purpose-built care village nearby.

The new Methil care village during the building phase.
The new Methil care village during the building phase. Image: Google Street View.

The old Methil care home building was already earmarked for demolition before the plan to house refugees was mooted.

However, the council had hoped to make it habitable for Ukrainian mothers and children for around two to three years.

The authority’s housing stock us under extreme pressure as it tackles rising homelessness levels.

And it means other forms of accommodation are being looked at.

Fife Council’s SNP leader David Alexander said: “It’s going to be flattened and the site used to build new council houses.

“Housing is the biggest crisis we’re facing right now.”

Conversation