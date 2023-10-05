Dunfermline Athletic legends reuniting for football comedy night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline Athletic legends reuniting for football comedy night

Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell will join John Gahagan for a night of football comedy at the Carnegie Hall.

By Michael Alexander
Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle
Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle

Dunfermline Athletic legends Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell have been reminiscing about playing football together as schoolboys.

The pair met up at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline to launch a Football Comedy Night: Dick Campbell and Friends, which takes place on October 26.

Former Dunfermline Athletic manager Dick Campbell, who is one of Scotland’s top after dinner speakers, will host and take part in the event.

Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle.
Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle.

For Pars fans, Dick is best remembered for his time managing the East End Park club after he become Bert Paton’s assistant.

Paton and Campbell guided Dunfermline to promotion in the 1995–96 Scottish First Division season, and also achieved their highest league position, finishing fifth in the 1996–97 Scottish Premier Division season.

Following on from hosting the sell-out Football Comedy Night in the same venue last year, Dick is looking forward to returning with a completely new show and line-up.

Dick Campbell promises ‘myriad funny stories’

“I can guarantee people will love the myriad funny stories from the world of football that my guests, Jim Leishman and John Gahagan, two of the funniest speakers on the circuit, will bring to the stage of the Carnegie Hall,” said Dick, who is now Arbroath FC manager.

“There may also be some surprises on the night.

Dick Campbell. Image: SNS Group.
Dick Campbell. Image: SNS Group.

“At last year’s event Sir Alex Ferguson sent a message to be read out saying how highly he regarded Bert Paton, who was in the audience, when he played alongside him in the ’60s.

“I’ve known Jim most of my life, since we played against each other at primary school.

“We were also on the books at the same time in our early playing career with Dunfermline Athletic – though, to be honest, we didn’t actually play together very often as I was in the first team and Jim was in the Reserves!”

‘Tragedy’ when Jim Leishman broke his leg

On a serious note, Dick said it was a tragedy that Jim’s playing career was cut short at such an early stage.

He was playing alongside Jim when he broke his leg, and it is one of the worst breaks he’d ever witnessed.

Jim Leishman as Dunfermline boss in 1990. Image: Shutterstock.
Jim Leishman when he was Dunfermline boss in 1990. Image: Shutterstock.

“I remember our trainer, wee Jimmy Stevenson, running on to the park to tend to Jim who was writhing around in agony,” said Dick.

“Jimmy asked me to take the shin guard from Jim’s good leg and put it in Jim’s mouth to help him fight the pain.

“Looking back now, and having had to listen to some of the poetry that Jim’s recited over the years, I sometimes wish I’d never taken it back out!” he laughed.

‘No laughing matter’ when Leishman and Campbell first played together

Former Pars manager and player Jim Leishman is also looking forward to the night.

“Myself and Richard go back a very long time, over half a century,” he said.

“Although the focus of the evening will be very much on the funny side of football, I can assure you that the very first time we came into contact as school children was no laughing matter – for me at any rate.

“I was playing for Lochgelly West Primary School and Richard was playing for Hill O’ Beath Primary who beat us 11-0!

“However, that was the beginning of a life-long friendship and we went on to play together for Townhill Boys Club, when for two years we went undefeated, culminating in winning the Scottish Juvenile Under 16 Cup.”

No stranger to the Carnegie Hall

Jim said he has appeared in the Carnegie Hall on a number of occasions over the years.

He’s very much looking forward to returning there for what should be a “fantastic and very funny night”.

He added: “I will be sharing stories from a lifetime in football, on and off the field, including my first trip abroad as a teenager.

Football comedy night poster.
The football comedy night will star Jim Leishman and Dick Campbell.

“In the close season as a player with Dunfermline Athletic my friend James McLean and I drove all the way from Lochgelly to the French Riviera and back in our Mini Cooper with our complete luggage comprising of just four tins of lager and four tins of beer!

“I have a fund of humorous stories that I’m looking forward to relating from my career.”

How to get tickets for Football Comedy Night

Tickets for a Football Comedy Night on Thursday October 26 at 7.30pm are available priced £20 from the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 01383 602302.

Conversation