How should Fife young people and adults discuss the climate emergency?

Young people and youth leaders are being invited to an event in St Andrews that explores how to discuss the climate emergency.

On Saturday October 7 from 2pm until 4pm, Transition St Andrews is organising a free workshop for educators, youth/community leaders and young people, on how adults and young people can have constructive, effective and supportive conversations about the climate emergency.

The session will be run in the University of St Andrews Wardlaw Museum (The Scores, St Andrews) by Sean Flinn, Youth Development Worker (Climate Action) at Youth1st in Kirkcaldy.

Anya Hart Dyke, Skillshare Coordinator & Project Officer (Reuse/ Toolshare/ Communications) Transition University of St Andrews said: “Sean is a former high school science teacher and incredibly engaging, so it promises to be a fun as well as an informed session.

“There will be plenty of time for discussion, and guidance on follow up training and additional support.”

A similar event is also being planned for January 20.

Anyone interested in signing up is asked to contact Anya via ahd5@st-andrews.ac.uk

What other projects has Transition St Andrews been working on?

Transition St Andrews recently supported youngsters who took part in a separate project called Guardians of our Rivers.

That partnership project, organised by conservation group Buglife Scotland, aims to connect communities across Scotland with their local rivers and the invertebrates that call these places home.

Freshwater invertebrates are an essential part of the ecology of our rivers.

Yet freshwater wildlife across the UK is under threat as rivers, streams and other freshwater habitats they live in have been damaged and/or polluted.

The St Andrews session attended by these youngsters was organised by Anya Hart Dyke.

Recently they have been focused on monitoring water invertebrate populations in the Lade Braes.

They meet monthly to do sampling and would welcome anyone interested in learning more to come along and watch or even to have a go.