Home News Fife

Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Ryder Cup heroes Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick will also be lining up at Carnoustie on the opening day.

By Claire Warrender
Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Hollywood legend Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the big name celebrities in Tayside and Fife for this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday, with the action taking place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Previously known as the Dunhill Cup, it sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

Bill Murray in Scrooged.
Ronan Keating is among the Dunhill Cup celebrities.
Ronan Keating is among those taking part.

And Zeta-Jones joins a host of other well-known faces announced last week.

They include Ant-Man actor Kathryn Newton, Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray and The Untouchables legend Andy Garcia, who also starred in Oceans 12 with Zeta-Jones.

Singer Ronan Keating, Tom Chaplin from Keane, Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are also among the line-up.

And Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave lead the list of sporting greats.

Journalist and chat show host Piers Morgan is also taking to the fairways.

Here’s where you can see some of the celebrities in action on Thursday.

St Andrews

  • AP McCoy (Horse racing legend) – 9.11am, 1st tee
  • Jimmy Anderson (England cricket star) – 9.22am, 1st tee
  • Stuart Broad (England cricket star) – 9.22am, 1st tee
  • Allan Lamb (England cricketer) – 9.33am, 1st tee
  • Mark Nicholas (Cricket commentator and former cricketer) – 9.33am, 1st tee
  • John Elway (American football star) – 10.06am, 1st tee
  • Mike Meldman (Discovery Land Company owner and George Clooney’s business partner) – 9.55am, 1st tee
  • Mike Rutherford (Musician) – 10.28am, 1st tee
  • Huey Lewis (Singer) – 10.28am, 1st tee
  • Tico Torres (Bon Jovi drummer) – 10.39am, 1st tee
  • Matthew Goode (Actor) – 10.50am, 1st tee
  • Dave Farrell (Linkin Park bassist) – 10.50am, 1st tee
  • Tom Chaplin (Keane frontman) – 11.01am, 1st tee
  • Ronan Keating (Singer and TV presenter) – 11.01am, 1st tee

Carnoustie

  • Piers Morgan (TV star) – 9am, 1st tee
  • Gareth Bale (Football star) – 9am, 1st tee
  • Kevin Pietersen (England cricketer) – 9.11am, 1st tee
  • Michael Bloomberg (Former New York mayor) – 9.33am, 1st tee
  • Kathryn Newton (Actress) – 10.28am, 1st tee
  • Andy Garcia (Hollywood legend) – 10.39am, first tee
  • Bill Murray (Acting legend) – 10.39am, 1st tee
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones (Actress) – 10.50am, first tee
  • Sir Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower) – 11.12am, 1st tee
  • Dermott Desmond (Billionaire Celtic tycoon) – 11.12am, 1st tee
  • Ruud Gullit (Football legend) – 11.23am, 1st tee
  • Ian Botham (Cricket legend) – 11.23am, 1st tee
  • Annabel Bond (Socialite, adventurer and activist) – 10.39am, 10th tee

Kingsbarns

  • Bob Israel (Hollywood film producer) – 11.01am, 1st tee
  • Michael Vaughan (Former England cricket captain) – 9.22am, 10th tee
  • Billy Getty (Member of Getty oil dynasty) – 11.01am, 10th tee

