Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Hollywood legend Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the big name celebrities in Tayside and Fife for this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday, with the action taking place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Previously known as the Dunhill Cup, it sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

And Zeta-Jones joins a host of other well-known faces announced last week.

They include Ant-Man actor Kathryn Newton, Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray and The Untouchables legend Andy Garcia, who also starred in Oceans 12 with Zeta-Jones.

Singer Ronan Keating, Tom Chaplin from Keane, Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are also among the line-up.

And Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave lead the list of sporting greats.

Journalist and chat show host Piers Morgan is also taking to the fairways.

Here’s where you can see some of the celebrities in action on Thursday.

St Andrews

AP McCoy (Horse racing legend) – 9.11am, 1st tee

Jimmy Anderson (England cricket star) – 9.22am, 1st tee

Stuart Broad (England cricket star) – 9.22am, 1st tee

Allan Lamb (England cricketer) – 9.33am, 1st tee

Mark Nicholas (Cricket commentator and former cricketer) – 9.33am, 1st tee

John Elway (American football star) – 10.06am, 1st tee

Mike Meldman (Discovery Land Company owner and George Clooney’s business partner) – 9.55am, 1st tee

Mike Rutherford (Musician) – 10.28am, 1st tee

Huey Lewis (Singer) – 10.28am, 1st tee

Tico Torres (Bon Jovi drummer) – 10.39am, 1st tee

Matthew Goode (Actor) – 10.50am, 1st tee

Dave Farrell (Linkin Park bassist) – 10.50am, 1st tee

Tom Chaplin (Keane frontman) – 11.01am, 1st tee

Ronan Keating (Singer and TV presenter) – 11.01am, 1st tee

Carnoustie

Piers Morgan (TV star) – 9am, 1st tee

Gareth Bale (Football star) – 9am, 1st tee

Kevin Pietersen (England cricketer) – 9.11am, 1st tee

Michael Bloomberg (Former New York mayor) – 9.33am, 1st tee

Kathryn Newton (Actress) – 10.28am, 1st tee

Andy Garcia (Hollywood legend) – 10.39am, first tee

Bill Murray (Acting legend) – 10.39am, 1st tee

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Actress) – 10.50am, first tee

Sir Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower) – 11.12am, 1st tee

Dermott Desmond (Billionaire Celtic tycoon) – 11.12am, 1st tee

Ruud Gullit (Football legend) – 11.23am, 1st tee

Ian Botham (Cricket legend) – 11.23am, 1st tee

Annabel Bond (Socialite, adventurer and activist) – 10.39am, 10th tee

Kingsbarns