Hay bales on fire near Markinch in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hay bales on fire near Markinch in Fife

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

By Chloe Burrell
The Courier breaking news graphic

Several hay bales are on fire at farmland in Markinch.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The farmland is across from Markinch Cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance as hay bales are on fire in Markinch.

“Two appliances are in attendance.”

It comes after firefighters tackled more than 200 straw bales on fire in Springfield at the end of last month.

More from Fife

A lorry appears to have crashed into a field on the A92 in Fife.
Fatal A92 crash: Driver of white car urged to contact Fife police
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was among the celebrities at Kingsbarns in Fife on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews
Police at the scene of the fatal hit and run on High Street in Cowdenbeath.
Occupants of two cars could hold key in Cowdenbeath fatal 'hit-and-run' probe
Dave, Jonelle and Olivia meet Olaf the snowman
Fife radio DJ’s daughter left in tears as 3 flights cancelled on trip to…
Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
Lukas Nedza, from Glenrothes, who died after taking unwell in Tenerfie, with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika
Fife dad dies months after falling ill on Tenerife holiday
Methilhaven Home in Methil will not house Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian refugees plan for Fife former care home scrapped due to £5m cost
Lorraine Newbigging, who runs Beautique Aesthetics clinic near Dunfermline in Fife
Inside Fife beauty clinic with 'exceptional' rating from inspectors
Margaret Jones, 80, was in court to see her attacker sentenced.
Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack
Fife's Big Hoose Project
New online system helps Fife's Big Hoose Project donate 1.5 million items to hard-up…