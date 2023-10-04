Fife Hay bales on fire near Markinch in Fife The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday. By Chloe Burrell October 4 2023, 9.49pm Share Hay bales on fire near Markinch in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4774948/hay-bales-markinch-fire/ Copy Link Several hay bales are on fire at farmland in Markinch. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday. The farmland is across from Markinch Cemetery. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance as hay bales are on fire in Markinch. “Two appliances are in attendance.” It comes after firefighters tackled more than 200 straw bales on fire in Springfield at the end of last month.