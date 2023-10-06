Road closed in north-east Fife due to overturned lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Road closed in north-east Fife due to overturned lorry

The A917 is closed in both directions.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife. Image: Google Street View

A main road in Fife is closed due to an overturned lorry.

The A917 is shut in both directions near Upper Largo.

There is no information on any casualties at this stage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25am on Friday police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A917, Upper Largo.

“The road will be closed while the vehicle is recovered.”

More from Fife

Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Saturday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
Police at Cairnwell Place, Kirkcaldy.
Big police presence in Kirkcaldy as forensics officers search property
There could be some flooding on some roads in Perthshire.
Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threatening behaviour Picture shows; David Snaddon. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 06/10/2023
Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 
Raith Rovers fan, Harris Brown, 4, in his hospital bed after his fall.
Fife boy Harris, 4, in hospital for more than a month after freak leg…
Mel Thomson has rehomed more than 300 rabbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Big-hearted Fife mum Mel has 53 'rescue rabbits' living in her garden
Cupar Explorer Scouts helped Sustainable Cupar volunteers clear out culverts, dig out silt and plant trees up the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in November 2022. Image: Cupar Explorers
How should Fife young people and adults discuss the climate emergency?
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Mick Green, former councillor on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Picture shows; Mick Green, former councillor on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. .. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/03/2023
Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations
Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in…
Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar
Fife nurse struck off after saying ‘the quicker we get rid of these blacks…

Conversation