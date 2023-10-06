Fife Road closed in north-east Fife due to overturned lorry The A917 is closed in both directions. By Lindsey Hamilton October 6 2023, 8.23am Share Road closed in north-east Fife due to overturned lorry Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4776014/overturned-lorry-upper-largo/ Copy Link 0 comment The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife. Image: Google Street View A main road in Fife is closed due to an overturned lorry. The A917 is shut in both directions near Upper Largo. There is no information on any casualties at this stage. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25am on Friday police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A917, Upper Largo. “The road will be closed while the vehicle is recovered.”
